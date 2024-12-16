Apple to launch AirTag 2 in 2025 with improved tracking range and enhanced safety features: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing to launch a second-generation AirTag, likely to debut around mid-2025. According to Mark Gurman, this new version, AirTag 2, will offer a significant upgrade to its tracking capabilities. The key enhancement will be a longer tracking range, designed to help users locate misplaced items with greater ease. This improvement comes thanks to Apple's second-generation Ultra-Wideband (UWB) chip, introduced last year in the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The new chip promises up to three times the range of the original UWB chip, which powers the first-generation AirTag.

Apple AirTag 2: Improved Tracking Range

If these reports are accurate, the updated AirTag could support a tracking range of approximately 60 meters (about 200 feet), similar to the Precision Finding feature in the latest iPhone models. Precision Finding helps users pinpoint the location of friends in busy environments, and the extended range could make it easier to find lost items, whether they're keys at home or a bag left in a public space. This range improvement would bring added convenience and peace of mind to users who often misplace their belongings.

Also read: Get 100 GB free storage on JioCloud: Here's how to redeem your space now

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

New Safety Features

Alongside the range boost, the next-gen AirTag will likely feature a redesigned built-in speaker, making it harder to remove. This update aims to address privacy and safety concerns related to misuse, such as potential stalking. The current-generation AirTag has been criticised for its speaker, which can be easily tampered with. Apple seems to be responding to these security issues by strengthening this feature in the new version.

Also read: Travel tips for Japan, the land of tech: WiFi, cabs, money, translation and more

Minimal Design Changes Expected

Despite these upgrades, the AirTag's overall design is expected to remain largely unchanged. Gurman suggests that, aside from the improved chip and enhanced safety measures, the appearance of the AirTag will stay the same.

Also read: Swiggy launches 'Scenes' to compete with Zomato's District: Know what is it and how it works

The original AirTag launched in April 2021, and by the time AirTag 2 arrives, it will have been almost four years since the first version hit the market. The original model has become a popular tool for those seeking an efficient way to track items. While Apple fans will need to wait for the 2025 release, the anticipated upgrades in tracking range and safety features promise to make the new AirTag a valuable addition for anyone looking to secure their belongings more effectively.