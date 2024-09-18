If you are an iPad Pro M4 (OLED) user (yes, the latest model) and excited about the latest iPadOS 18 update for your device, there's some bad news for you: users on Reddit are claiming that their iPad Pro M4 got bricked after installing the latest update—rendering their units non-functional and unable to turn on. As a result, Apple has pulled the update for these users, so that it doesn't brick other iPads. That said, this issue seems to be limited to the iPad Pro M4, and there have been no reports of the update affecting other models, such as the iPad Air M2 and older devices. iPadOS 18 was released alongside the iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia updates for supported iPhone models and Macs, respectively.

Also Read: Woman built ₹7000 crore empire, got fired from her own company; She is now…

iPad Pro Bricked After iPadOS 18: What Are Users Saying

Initial reports started surfacing on Reddit after iPadOS 18 was released to the public on 16 September. Several users reported that their iPad Pro M4 had stopped working after the update. “I have the M4 13 Pro (iPad Pro M4 13” model). I had two updates for my iPad today, first I installed iOS 17 something with no issues then I immediately tried to install iOS 18. At some point during the update my iPad turned off and would no longer turn on,” Reddit user tcorey23 said. Later, several others reported that their iPads had been affected as well.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

“Mine too. M4 iPad Pro 11" bricked by update. And the Apple store did not have my model so I now have to wait 5-7 days for it, and I lost a whole afternoon of work,” user Lisegot added to the thread.

In the same thread, several users speculated that the issue could be related to those who had first downloaded an iPadOS 17 update, instead of directly installing the iPadOS 18 update. That said, according to this MacRumors report, the company has stopped signing the update, meaning it is no longer available to download for iPad Pro M4 users for now.

Also Read: iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro' enough

What's Next?

Apple is working on the issue that affected the said iPads, and will likely release an updated version of the iPadOS 18 software soon. However, if you downloaded the update and are affected by it, it would be in your best interest to contact Apple Support to check for a potential fix. Apple also provided MacRumors with a statement confirming that it has indeed pulled the update “to resolve an issue that is impacting a small number of devices.” So, if you are affected by this, there's nothing to worry about, and your iPad should be fixed under warranty by Apple.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 price in India: Here's how much the new iPhone SE may cost