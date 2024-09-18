 Apple users complain about ‘bricking’ after installing latest OS, company pulls back update - All details | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple users complain about ‘bricking’ after installing latest OS, company pulls back update - All details

Apple users complain about ‘bricking’ after installing latest OS, company pulls back update - All details

Excited about iPadOS 18 for your iPad Pro M4? Unfortunately, Apple has pulled the update after it "bricked" the devices for some users.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Sep 18 2024, 10:24 IST
iPad Pro 2024
Apple ‘Let Loose’ event unveiled the new generation of iPad Pro models, check specs, features, and more details. (Apple )

If you are an iPad Pro M4 (OLED) user (yes, the latest model) and excited about the latest iPadOS 18 update for your device, there's some bad news for you: users on Reddit are claiming that their iPad Pro M4 got bricked after installing the latest update—rendering their units non-functional and unable to turn on. As a result, Apple has pulled the update for these users, so that it doesn't brick other iPads. That said, this issue seems to be limited to the iPad Pro M4, and there have been no reports of the update affecting other models, such as the iPad Air M2 and older devices. iPadOS 18 was released alongside the iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia updates for supported iPhone models and Macs, respectively.

Also Read: Woman built 7000 crore empire, got fired from her own company; She is now…

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹128,200₹134,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Pro
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.2 inches Display Size
₹119,900
Check details
10% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹143,999₹159,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • Rose
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB
₹144,900
Check details

iPad Pro Bricked After iPadOS 18: What Are Users Saying

Initial reports started surfacing on Reddit after iPadOS 18 was released to the public on 16 September. Several users reported that their iPad Pro M4 had stopped working after the update. “I have the M4 13 Pro (iPad Pro M4 13” model). I had two updates for my iPad today, first I installed iOS 17 something with no issues then I immediately tried to install iOS 18. At some point during the update my iPad turned off and would no longer turn on,” Reddit user tcorey23 said. Later, several others reported that their iPads had been affected as well.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

“Mine too. M4 iPad Pro 11" bricked by update. And the Apple store did not have my model so I now have to wait 5-7 days for it, and I lost a whole afternoon of work,” user Lisegot added to the thread.

In the same thread, several users speculated that the issue could be related to those who had first downloaded an iPadOS 17 update, instead of directly installing the iPadOS 18 update. That said, according to this MacRumors report, the company has stopped signing the update, meaning it is no longer available to download for iPad Pro M4 users for now.

Also Read: iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro' enough

What's Next?

Apple is working on the issue that affected the said iPads, and will likely release an updated version of the iPadOS 18 software soon. However, if you downloaded the update and are affected by it, it would be in your best interest to contact Apple Support to check for a potential fix. Apple also provided MacRumors with a statement confirming that it has indeed pulled the update “to resolve an issue that is impacting a small number of devices.” So, if you are affected by this, there's nothing to worry about, and your iPad should be fixed under warranty by Apple.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 price in India: Here's how much the new iPhone SE may cost

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Sep, 10:24 IST
Trending: ios 18 release date and time in india: iphone users to big apple update at… ios 18 release date and time in india: iphone users to get new features on… set up windows 11 like a pro: 10 things you must do on your new laptop upgrade night drives with these top night vision gadgets for clearer, safer road navigation bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it apple’s launch season might not be over: after iphone 16 this month, ipad mini, m4 macs expected in october ios 18 release date and time in india: when apple may release big iphone update apple event 2024: when and how to watch iphone 16 ‘glowtime’ launch live in india [video] 10 best tws earbuds from jbl to buy from amazon best oneplus tws earbuds to buy in september 2024
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 18: Grab exciting in-game rewards for free
ps6

PS6: Which chipset will power Sony’s next console—Intel or AMD? Here’s what we know
PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert

PS5 Pro might struggle to deliver 4K 60 FPS for GTA 6, says expert
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle
DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82,000 crore tax violations

DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over 82,000 crore tax violations

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets