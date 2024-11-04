 Apple Vision Pro may get a powerful M5 upgrade in 2025: What we know so far | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Apple Vision Pro may get a powerful M5 upgrade in 2025: What we know so far

Apple Vision Pro may get a powerful M5 upgrade in 2025: What we know so far

Apple could soon swap Apple Vision Pro's M2 chipset for the yet-to-be-announced M5, potentially allowing for better performance.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 04 2024, 11:13 IST
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro currently ships with the M2 chipset. (AP)

Apple Vision Pro could see a big upgrade in 2025, delivering a major performance boost, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This update might involve swapping out the current M2 chipset for the yet-to-be-announced M5, potentially allowing for better performance. But will this upgrade also bring a complete overhaul or a just a spec bump? Read on to find out more.

Also Read: Apple offering free repair to these iPhone users, check details here

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now

Apple Vision Pro with M5 Chipset: Design Changes?

Kuo doesn't indicate whether the new Vision Pro headset, expected in 2025, will include design changes or new features. That said, many have raised concerns about the Vision Pro headset being too heavy, given its metal build, and suggest that a switch to a lighter material, such as plastic, could help Apple make it more comfortable to wear for extended periods. Also, having materials like plastic would help .bring the cost down.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read: iPhone 17 to finally bring this ‘Pro' Apple feature to standard models

Apple's Cheaper Vision Pro Headset May Be Delayed

Kuo also mentions that Apple is now expected to launch a cheaper Vision Pro headset sometime beyond 2027. This would make the rumoured model for next year the only one to receive the M5 chipset.

Kuo says, "I think what really drove Apple to delay the cheaper Vision Pro is that simply reducing the price wouldn't help create successful use cases." He added, “It's similar to the HomePod situation—even after launching the cheaper HomePod mini, Apple's smart speakers failed to become mainstream products.”

Meanwhile, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also emphasised in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is working on a new Vision Pro headset with a new chipset, aligning with Kuo's claims. However, Gurman hasn't provided a timeframe for this.

Also Read: iOS 18.2 releasing soon: Genmoji, ChatGPT and more AI features may arrive in…

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Nov, 11:13 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 fans speculate new trailer announcement set for November 6 amid rising anticipation
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption modders surprises fans by bringing GTA 6 trailer to 1911 Wild West
GTA Online

Rockstar announces December update for GTA Online, promises exciting next-gen features for PC in 2025
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption allegedly runs at over 160 FPS on Snapdragon 8 Elite; Here's what you should know
GTA 6

Rockstar teases GTA 6 release date: Fans anticipate major announcements in upcoming online update

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets