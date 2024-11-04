Apple Vision Pro may get a powerful M5 upgrade in 2025: What we know so far
Apple could soon swap Apple Vision Pro's M2 chipset for the yet-to-be-announced M5, potentially allowing for better performance.
Apple Vision Pro could see a big upgrade in 2025, delivering a major performance boost, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This update might involve swapping out the current M2 chipset for the yet-to-be-announced M5, potentially allowing for better performance. But will this upgrade also bring a complete overhaul or a just a spec bump? Read on to find out more.
Apple Vision Pro with M5 Chipset: Design Changes?
Kuo doesn't indicate whether the new Vision Pro headset, expected in 2025, will include design changes or new features. That said, many have raised concerns about the Vision Pro headset being too heavy, given its metal build, and suggest that a switch to a lighter material, such as plastic, could help Apple make it more comfortable to wear for extended periods. Also, having materials like plastic would help .bring the cost down.
Apple's Cheaper Vision Pro Headset May Be Delayed
Kuo also mentions that Apple is now expected to launch a cheaper Vision Pro headset sometime beyond 2027. This would make the rumoured model for next year the only one to receive the M5 chipset.
Kuo says, "I think what really drove Apple to delay the cheaper Vision Pro is that simply reducing the price wouldn't help create successful use cases." He added, “It's similar to the HomePod situation—even after launching the cheaper HomePod mini, Apple's smart speakers failed to become mainstream products.”
Meanwhile, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also emphasised in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is working on a new Vision Pro headset with a new chipset, aligning with Kuo's claims. However, Gurman hasn't provided a timeframe for this.
