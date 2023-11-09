Icon
Apple Vision Pro to get a new rival as Samsung looks all set to join the race

Apple Vision Pro to get a new rival as Samsung looks all set to join the race

Samsung is rumored to introduce its mixed-reality headset ahead of the Apple Vision Pro launch. It may debut late in 2024. Know what’s coming.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 09 2023, 13:54 IST
Apple VR
Samsung mixed-reality headset is all set to take up the cudgels against the Apple Vision Pro. (Representative Image) (Unspalsh)
Samsung mixed-reality headset is all set to take up the cudgels against the Apple Vision Pro. (Representative Image) (Unspalsh)

Samsung has been developing innovative products including foldable smartphones with advanced features. Now, it is rumored that the company is developing a mixed-reality headset just like the Apple Vision Pro. The talks have been going around for a long time now, and we might have some information regarding the headset which will surely leave you curious about what Samsung might be planning for next year's launch events. Know about Samsung's mixed reality headset.

Samsung's mixed reality headset

According to a 9To5Google report, as the launch of Apple Vision Pro is nearing, Samsung's XR headset might also make its debut late in 2024. Earlier it was teased that Samsung is working alongside Google and Qualcomm to develop the mixed-reality headset. The source also reported that the product introduction which was supposed to take place this year was delayed due to Apple's Vision Pro announcement and the upcoming release.

Now, according to a report by JoongAng, a South Korean publication, Samsung is rumored to be planning the launch of its mixed-reality headset in the second half of 2024. The code of the product is stated as “Infinite.” It is not sure if Samsung will launch the product at the Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6, but it will make its debut in 2024.

Furthermore, Samsung's mixed reality headset may run on Android version and a Snapdragon chipset. For display, the company might opt for the OLEDoS displays provided by Samsung Display which is also rumored to be a feature in Apple's mixed reality headsets.

Note that all this talk about the Samsung mixed reality headset is based on rumors and speculation. We cannot be sure of the launch date and the specification until Samsung teases the product or officially shares details about it. Therefore, we might have to wait longer for the headset but it will be interesting to see how Apple and Samsung will compete in terms of innovation and technology.

First Published Date: 09 Nov, 13:11 IST
    Icon