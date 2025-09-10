Apple Watch SE 3 price in India: What’s new? Sale date and more

Apple has expanded its smartwatch lineup with the launch of the Watch SE 3 at its September 9, 2025, event. The latest SE model brings two significant upgrades: an Always-On Retina display and support for fast charging, features that were previously limited to Apple's higher-end watches.

Apple Watch SE 3: Specifications and Features

For the first time, the Watch SE 3 series now includes an Always-On display. Users can view time, alerts, and fitness data without lifting their wrist. Apple also claims the display offers double the scratch resistance compared to the Watch SE 2, improving durability while maintaining a lightweight build.

Fast charging marks another major change. The Watch SE 3 is said to charge twice as quickly as its predecessor. According to Apple, a 15-minute charge provides up to 8 hours of use, while the device can reach 80 percent in about 45 minutes. This makes the watch suitable for users who rely on sleep tracking and need a quick recharge in the morning.

Health and Fitness Features

The Apple Watch SE 3 carries forward several functions from the Series 11, including notifications for irregular heart rhythms and hypertension alerts. It also offers sleep tracking with scores and deeper integration with Apple's Workout Buddy for guided exercise sessions. Running on watchOS 12, the device supports Live Translation, Smart Stack hints, and the Notes app. Connectivity has been upgraded with 5G and Wi-Fi 7 support for improved speed and reliability.

Despite the new Always-On display, Apple states that the Watch SE 3 maintains up to 18 hours of battery life. This efficiency comes from the updated S9 SiP chip and a power-optimised 5G modem. Sustainability efforts continue with the use of 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery and a titanium-aluminium frame.

Apple Watch SE 3: Price and Availability

The Apple Watch SE 3 starts at Rs. 25,900 in India, with pre-orders now open across more than 50 countries, including the U.S., UK, Japan, and Germany. The sales will begin on September 19. You can choose between GPS-only and GPS + Cellular variants.

Apple also confirmed that watchOS 26 will be available from September 15 for the Watch Series 6 and later, SE (2nd generation) and later, and all Ultra models. New customers will receive three months of Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music at no extra cost.