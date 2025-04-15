Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Apple will give you exclusive rewards if you complete all Apple Watch rings on…

Apple is celebrating 10 years of Activity Rings with exclusive rewards for Apple Watch users. Complete your rings on April 24 for special surprises!

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 15 2025, 18:10 IST
Apple Watch Activity Rings 10th anniversary
Apple is celebrating 10 years of Activity Rings by offering special rewards to users on April 24. (Apple)

Apple is marking the 10th anniversary of its iconic Apple Watch Activity Rings with a special reward event for users. On April 24, Apple Watch owners who successfully complete their activity rings will unlock exclusive rewards in celebration of the milestone.

Exclusive Rewards for Completing Activity Rings

The Activity Rings feature, first introduced with the original Apple Watch on April 24, 2015, has since become a key component of the watchOS ecosystem. As part of the anniversary celebrations, Apple is offering limited-edition awards to users who close all three Activity Rings on April 24. Completing the rings will grant access to animated stickers, a unique badge for the Messages app, and more than 10 animated stickers representing different workouts such as cycling, swimming, hiking, yoga, running, skating, and dancing.

Also read
Available for Older Devices Too

These rewards are available to Apple Watch users running watchOS 5.0 or newer versions. Interestingly, watchOS 5.0 is compatible with even the original Apple Watch, meaning users with the first-generation model can also take part in the celebration and earn exclusive rewards.

Pick Up Pins at Apple Stores

Additionally, Apple is offering a special collection of pins to users who complete all their activity rings. These pins can be collected at Apple Store locations worldwide, starting April 24, while supplies last. In India, Apple fans can visit either of the two official Apple Store locations - one in Select City Walk, New Delhi, and another in Jio World Drive, Mumbai - to claim their pins.

For those looking to upgrade their Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 10 starts at Rs. 46,900 for the 42mm stainless steel variant with GPS. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE begins at Rs. 24,900 for the 40mm variant with GPS. Whether you're celebrating the 10th anniversary or getting started with your fitness journey, Apple is ensuring this special day is marked by exciting rewards for users around the globe.

First Published Date: 15 Apr, 18:10 IST
