Apple WWDC 2023 to begin tomorrow! Know when and where to watch keynote online

The annual Apple World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 is set to be kicked off tomorrow! During the event, the Cupertino-based tech company is expected to unveil a host of new products and major software updates for iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads, Macbooks, Apple TVs, and more. This year, the WWDC 2023 event is going to be extra special because of some hardware announcements as Apple is expected to unveil its first AR/VR headset. Can't wait for the announcements? Know event timings, where to watch keynote, and much more.

Apple WWDC 2023 event date, time, and schedule

Apple WWDC 2023 is scheduled from June 5-9, 2023. It will be held at Apple Park, which is the corporate headquarters, in Cupertino, California. The event will kickstart with the Apple Keynote on June 5 at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST).

The event will commence with a keynote presentation, which is expected to be helmed by Apple CEO Tim Cook. This is where the Apple CEO is expected to unveil major software products like iOS 17, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17, and more as well as introduce new hardware products.

Following the keynote, the Apple event will have Platforms State of the Union at 1:30 pm PDT (June 6, 2 am IST) offering an in-depth view of the new technologies and updates for developers.

Thereafter, there will be the Apple Design Awards, which honour art, creativity, and technical expertise of the Apple community on June 5, 6:30 pm PDT (June 6 at 7 am IST).

Apple WWDC 2023: Where to watch online

WWDC 2023 will be livestreamed by Apple on its YouTube channel, offering tech enthusiasts the option to tune in through Apple's official website using Safari or Chrome browsers, as well as Microsoft Edge on Windows laptops. Additionally, the livestream can be accessed in the 'Watch Now' section of the Apple TV app, available on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs.