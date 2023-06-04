Home Tech News Apple WWDC 2023 to begin tomorrow! Know when and where to watch keynote online

Apple WWDC 2023 to begin tomorrow! Know when and where to watch keynote online

Apple WWDC 2023 is almost here! Know when, where, and how to watch the keynote online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 04 2023, 21:09 IST
Apple WWDC 2023 event: iOS 17, 15-inch MacBook Air and more set to launch soon
WWDC event
1/5 iOS 17: One of the most highlighted announcements of WWDC 2023, Apple is expected to stuff your iPhones with new features. From a dedicated Journal app, a Mood Tracker, a Control Center upgrade, increased functionality for Dynamic Island, added features for Apple Music, and much more -- iPhone fans have a lot of expectations from iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
2/5 15-inch MacBook Air: As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a larger MacBook Air can be launched at the event. The device is expected to feature a 15.5-inch display and will be powered by either the 8-core or 10-core GPU variants of the M2 chipset.  (HT Tech)
VR
3/5 Mixed Reality Headset: Apple's highly-anticipated mixed reality headset may also be unveiled at the upcoming event. According to rumours, the headset is expected to come equipped with dual 4K micro-OLED displays and numerous cameras to map the environment and monitor facial expressions, gesture-based control methods, and more. (Representative) (AFP)
image caption
4/5 watchOS 10: Not just iPhones, but Apple Watch users are expected to get the watchOS 10 announcement. It may come with some important features such as a new widget system to check information without opening the app, a customizable Digital Crown, a redesign for Apple Watch Home Screen, and more. (HT Tech)
WWDC
5/5 Other software updates: Moreover, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and tvOS 17 are also expected to be introduced.  (Unsplash)
Apple WWDC 2023
View all Images
Apple WWDC 2023 event time, schedule, expectations, and everything else you may want to know is here. (Apple)

The annual Apple World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 is set to be kicked off tomorrow! During the event, the Cupertino-based tech company is expected to unveil a host of new products and major software updates for iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads, Macbooks, Apple TVs, and more. This year, the WWDC 2023 event is going to be extra special because of some hardware announcements as Apple is expected to unveil its first AR/VR headset. Can't wait for the announcements? Know event timings, where to watch keynote, and much more.

Apple WWDC 2023 event date, time, and schedule

Apple WWDC 2023 is scheduled from June 5-9, 2023. It will be held at Apple Park, which is the corporate headquarters, in Cupertino, California. The event will kickstart with the Apple Keynote on June 5 at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST).

The event will commence with a keynote presentation, which is expected to be helmed by Apple CEO Tim Cook. This is where the Apple CEO is expected to unveil major software products like iOS 17, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17, and more as well as introduce new hardware products.

Following the keynote, the Apple event will have Platforms State of the Union at 1:30 pm PDT (June 6, 2 am IST) offering an in-depth view of the new technologies and updates for developers.

Thereafter, there will be the Apple Design Awards, which honour art, creativity, and technical expertise of the Apple community on June 5, 6:30 pm PDT (June 6 at 7 am IST).

Apple WWDC 2023: Where to watch online

WWDC 2023 will be livestreamed by Apple on its YouTube channel, offering tech enthusiasts the option to tune in through Apple's official website using Safari or Chrome browsers, as well as Microsoft Edge on Windows laptops. Additionally, the livestream can be accessed in the 'Watch Now' section of the Apple TV app, available on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs.

First Published Date: 04 Jun, 21:09 IST
