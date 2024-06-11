 Apple WWDC 2024: iOS 18 features revealed, from Messages app to Maps: Know what’s coming | Tech News
Apple WWDC 2024: iOS 18 features revealed, from Messages app to Maps: Know what's coming

Apple's upcoming iOS 18 features announced! Know what’s coming to several iOS apps such as Mail, Messages, Photos, and more

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 11 2024, 00:33 IST
Apple WWDC 2024: iOS 18 features revealed, from Messages app to Maps: Know what's coming
Check out the iOS 18 feature revealed at the WWDC 2024 event. (Apple)

Apple's World Wide conference kicked off with several new announcements regarding the most anticipated iPhone operating system, iOS 18. The upcoming iOS 18 update includes several new features in the iOS apps such as Messages, Photos, Mail, Maps, and much more, making day-to-day usage quick and easier. Apple also tapped into the world of AI at the WWDC event. Know how your iPhone experiences will be transformed with iOS 18. 

iOS 18 features coming to iPhones

Home Screen Customisation: Apple has introduced several customisable features to the home screen where users can finally change the place of app icons wherever they want. Furthermore, users will also be able to change the app icon colour to match their wallpaper or colour contrast. 

Control Centre customisation: With iOS 18, iPhone users will now be able to access and place new controls based on their convenience and usability. Additionally, it also comes with a swipe feature where users can toggle between multiple pages of controls. 

Privacy features: Apple has introduced advanced privacy controls such as app lock which can only be accessed by user's face ID or password. Now, users can also hide their sensitive apps or manage information access to their contacts, apps, and other Bluetooth-connected devices. 

Messages app: The Messages app has received a bunch of new features to provide users with an interactive user experience. The app now includes a ‘ Tap Back” feature where users can react to specific text messages, schedule messages, text formatting, add text effects, and lastly send messages via satellite connection that uses similar technology as Apple's Emergency SOS feature. 

Mail app: With iOS 18, the Mail app will be more organised and categorised with new sections such as primary emails, transaction-related emails, promotions, social/news updates emails, and more. 

Photos app: Apple has resigned the Photos app enabling users to effectively organise their photos and videos. The new interface will reduce the hassle of finding a particular photo from the app. Users can also pin the photo to keep favourites in a separate space. 

Apple Wallet: Now, sending money will be easier for the user with the whole new tap-to-cash feature which works like the new Air drop functionality. 

First Published Date: 11 Jun, 00:00 IST
