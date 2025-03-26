Apple WWDC 2025 announced for June 9: Know what we can expect

Apple has officially announced the dates for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, which will take place from June 9 to June 13. As in each year, the event will be held at Apple Park, Cupertino. Developers and students will be invited to attend the five-day saga of unveiling and testing the new Apple software. On the first day, Tim Cook will host the keynote, which will be live-streamed online for everyone, allowing viewers to learn about Apple's upcoming innovations and plans for the years around its software across products. Know more about June's WWDC event.

Apple's WWDC 2025

Apple has announced its 36th annual Worldwide Developers Conference from June 9 to June 13. The awaited keynote will take place on the first day during which Apple will unveil iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, tvOS 19, watchOS 12, and visionOS 3. The company will also be hosting online sessions and labs, allowing developers from across the globe to test the new software and features before it starts rolling out to the end users. The keynote will be live-streamed on the Apple Developer app, Apple website, and YouTube.

Apple is also hosting an in-person event to which Apple Developer Program members, Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni, prior Swift Student Challenge winners, and current Apple Developer Enterprise Program members can attend. Apple will reportedly provide a detailed 5 day schedule for visitors and developers on the Apple Developer app and WWDC25 website.

WWDC 2025: What to expect

During the keynote on June 9, Apple will officially unveil the VisionOS-inspired software for iPhones, Macs, iPads, and other products. The software may consist of Circular App Icons, Translucent Panels, and more, which may look similar to the current VisionOS. As far as iOS 19 is concerned, Apple is rumoured to be bringing several UI changes to the Camera app, the Messages app, and others.

We can also expect announcements surrounding Apple Intelligence with AI-powered features across products. The iOS 19 may also consist of Siri's major overhaul that may give the voice assistance greater understanding with AI. Now, we have to wait until June 9 to know what this year's WWDC has in store for Apple users.

