Apple’s big Siri makeover is coming, bringing a ChatGPT-like experience

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Apple just made it official. WWDC 2026 is happening from June 8 to June 12, with the main keynote on June 8 at Apple Park. Most of the sessions will be online for developers, as usual. And honestly, this year feels different because Siri is finally getting the overhaul everyone has been waiting for.

For years, Siri has been the punching bag of the AI world. But reports say Apple has been quietly rebuilding it from the ground up. The new Siri is said to work more like a proper AI chatbot, one that can handle both voice and text, hold a real back-and-forth conversation, and actually understand what you are asking - much like ChatGPT and other chatbots. Apple is also reportedly testing a standalone Siri app and a new system-wide "Ask Siri" feature that digs deeper into your apps and services than the current version ever could.

All of this is expected to run on top of Apple Intelligence, using large language models under the hood while keeping things private through on-device processing and Apple's own cloud setup.

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Now here is where it gets interesting. Reports suggest Apple is eyeing the first half of 2026, somewhere around the iOS 26.4 update window, to finally push this to regular users. There are also rumours floating around that Apple might charge a monthly fee, somewhere between 10 and 20 dollars, for the more advanced AI features. Whether that comes as a separate plan or gets bundled into Apple One, nothing is confirmed yet.

WWDC 2026 is shaping up to be a big one. Apple is expected to give developers the first proper look at the new Siri experience before rolling it out across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Vision Pro later in the year.