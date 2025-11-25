Apple’s first foldable iPhone is likely to cost around…

Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone has started to make the rumour mill as launch is expected as soon as next year. While the iPhone Fold creates anticipation about design, specifications and features, many are curious about its price point. Now, a new leak has come forward surrounding the iPhone Fold price, giving us an early glimpse of the possible cost bracket Apple might be targeting. While we already know it will come cheap and will be placed similarly to the other foldables, it will likely be the most expensive foldable smartphone.

iPhone Fold price

According to analyst Arthur Liao at Fubon Research, Apple's first foldable iPhone could be priced as low as $1,800, and the pricing could go as high as $2,500. The expensive price bracket is expected due to the cost of premium components, such as a crease-free display and the hinge.

In addition to the pricing, the analyst anticipates that the demand for the foldable will depend on the pricing, and Apple could sell around 5.4 million units in 2026. Therefore, despite being a high-priced model, the iPhone Fold could become popular among buyers, and it could become a major highlight of 2026 after the iPhone 18 Pro models.

As of now, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone Fold in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models. Whereas the base iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could launch in 2027. Therefore, we can expect a phased launch for the next-generation iPhone models. There are also rumours about the iPhone Air 2 in the making, but the exact timeline is not yet confirmed, since many reports suggest September, whereas others suggest a 2027 launch. Now, we will have to wait until launch to confirm what the iPhone Fold has in store for users, considering its whopping price tag.