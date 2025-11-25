menu
Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Apple’s first foldable iPhone is likely to cost around…

Apple’s first foldable iPhone is likely to cost around…

Apple’s first foldable iPhone could be priced around $2,500 during launch. 

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 25 2025, 15:32 IST
Apple’s first foldable iPhone is likely to cost around…
Waiting for a foldable iPhone? Here’s how much you may have to pay for the phone. (Unsplash)

Apple's first-ever foldable iPhone has started to make the rumour mill as launch is expected as soon as next year. While the iPhone Fold creates anticipation about design, specifications and features, many are curious about its price point. Now, a new leak has come forward surrounding the iPhone Fold price, giving us an early glimpse of the possible cost bracket Apple might be targeting. While we already know it will come cheap and will be placed similarly to the other foldables, it will likely be the most expensive foldable smartphone.

iPhone Fold price

According to analyst Arthur Liao at Fubon Research, Apple's first foldable iPhone could be priced as low as $1,800, and the pricing could go as high as $2,500. The expensive price bracket is expected due to the cost of premium components, such as a crease-free display and the hinge.

In addition to the pricing, the analyst anticipates that the demand for the foldable will depend on the pricing, and Apple could sell around 5.4 million units in 2026. Therefore, despite being a high-priced model, the iPhone Fold could become popular among buyers, and it could become a major highlight of 2026 after the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

As of now, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone Fold in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models. Whereas the base iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could launch in 2027. Therefore, we can expect a phased launch for the next-generation iPhone models. There are also rumours about the iPhone Air 2 in the making, but the exact timeline is not yet confirmed, since many reports suggest September, whereas others suggest a 2027 launch. Now, we will have to wait until launch to confirm what the iPhone Fold has in store for users, considering its whopping price tag.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Nov, 15:32 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks apple ipod is dead, but check out these ipod alternatives- from walkman to mighty vibe how to hide your instagram online status from others
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Check out these five gaming monitors under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000,

Top 5 gaming monitors under 20000 you should consider
gaming consoles

Grab gaming consoles at discounted rates during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 72% off
Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt and other smartwatches with best features under Rs. 2000 on Amazon

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets