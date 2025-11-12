Apple’s iPhone 18 lineup could get a significant overhaul- Details

Apple has reportedly shifted its focus towards the next-generation iPhone models. From the new launch strategy, foldable iPhone, to a major iPhone 18 overhual, several changes have been reported for 2026. This year, we witnessed the discontinuation of the iPhone's Plus model and the introduction of an ultra-thin iPhone, the iPhone Air. However, with the iPhone 18 series, Apple is expected to plan something big, with reports suggesting major changes to the entire lineup. Here's what we know so far.

iPhone Air 2 likely to miss 2026 debut

According to the latest The Information report, Apple might have delayed the launch of iPhone Air 2 due to weak sales of the current model. Earlier, the ultra-thin iPhone was expected to launch alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Fold in September 2026. However, the iPhone Air 2 launch is not expected until the first half of 2027.

iPhone Fold debut

Apple may finally introduce its first foldable device with iPhone Fold in 2026. While we are yet to get official official timeline, Apple may introduce the device by the end of next year or early 2027, bringing a tough competitor in the foldable market. As of now, the foldable is expected to feature a dual camera setup, Touch-ID feature, a crease-free display, an under-display selfie camera, and more.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Revamped iPhone 18 launch schedule

Apple has reportedly revamped its launch strategy for the iPhone 18 series. Now it is expected to have two two-phased launches, which will take place in September and March. As of now, it is rumoured that the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Fold will be launched in September 2026. Whereas the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could launch in March 2027. In addition, the March launch may also include the iPhone Air 2.