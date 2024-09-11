Apple launched the iPhone 16 series, alongside the new Apple Watch Series 10 and new AirPods 4, but notably, several products that were previously rumoured to be present at the event were missing. This includes new iPads and Macs, specifically the new iPad mini and M4-powered Macs. Although they did not launch at the event, this doesn't mean they won't launch this year. In fact, several reports and insiders claim that Apple will launch the new Macs and iPads in October, which happens to be next month. Here's all you need to know.

iPad mini, M4 Macs Expected Next Month

Ahead of the Apple 'It's Glowtime' event, journalist Mark Gurman, in his PowerOn newsletter, revealed that Apple would not launch the new iPad mini or the M4 Macs at the event, and that is exactly what happened. Now that the event is over, all eyes are on Apple and its potential October event. Gurman stated that Apple is expected to launch new iPads, one of which is likely to be the successor to the 2021 iPad mini with the A15 Bionic chipset.

Also read

That said, Gurman did not provide further details about the device, including its chipset, but considering the circumstances, Apple would likely want to incorporate Apple Intelligence features, for which it may need to use a more recent processor. Also, given that Apple has already launched the new iPad Air and iPad Pro, the only remaining model they could release is the 11th-generation iPad.

As for Macs, Apple is expected to launch the new Mac mini with the M4 chip, featuring an all-new compact design. Alongside it, the Cupertino giant is also anticipated to debut MacBooks powered by the M4 chipset, as well as an iMac.

October is Becoming a Key Launch Month for Apple

For those unfamiliar, Apple launched the M3-powered MacBook Pro and iMac at its October event in 2023, and this year Apple is expected to follow up with another event. If it does happen, it will mark a growing trend for the company, and will likely raise expectations among fans for new device launches every September and October, with additional releases planned around March and the WWDC event.

