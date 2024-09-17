Apple’s limited time student offer: Get free AirPods or Apple Pencil with Mac and iPad now

Apple is running a special Unidays promotion for university students in India. This limited time offer features significant discounts on various Mac and iPad models, with additional perks including free AirPods or an Apple Pencil. The promotion also includes a 20 percent discount on AppleCare+ plans, available through the Apple Education Store until September 30, 2024.

Eligible students and staff can now purchase a MacBook Air starting at Rs. 89,900, which includes a set of AirPods 4 with a Lightning charging case at no extra cost. For those interested in iPads, the iPad Air is available from Rs. 54,900, and it comes with a free Apple Pencil.

The promotion extends to higher end models as well. The MacBook Pro starts at Rs. 158,900 and includes free AirPods, while the iPad Pro starts at Rs. 89,900 with a complimentary Apple Pencil. In addition, the Mac Mini and iMac are available for educational discounts and also come with free AirPods.

Eligible devices under this offer include:

MacBook Air with M2

MacBook Air with M3

MacBook Pro 14-inch with M3

MacBook Pro 16-inch with M3

iMac with M3

Mac mini with M2

iPad Pro 13-inch (M4)

iPad Pro 11-inch (M4)

iPad Air 13-inch (M2)

iPad Air 11-inch (M2)

Besides free AirPods or an Apple Pencil, students who purchase a Mac or iPad through this offer can receive a 20 percent discount on AppleCare+ plans. These plans provide protection against accidental damage. Apple is also offering a special Apple Music Student Plan deal, which includes free access to Apple TV+.

To benefit from the Apple Unidays offer, students and staff must have a valid university or educational institute ID. Verification is done through Unidays, a third party service, which will direct users to the Unidays website to complete their purchase. Note that this offer cannot be combined with other promotions, such as no cost EMI or bank cashback offers. The offer is valid only for purchases made by September 30, 2024.