Apple is expected to launch a low-cost MacBook next year that will likely be priced lower than the MacBook Air or the iPad Air. This affordable MacBook is said to compete with Chromebooks and Windows PCs within a specific price range, and it is yet to be revealed. Industry analysts and rumours suggest that Apple could introduce the low-cost MacBook as soon as the first half of 2026, there we can anticipate that the launch is not far off. If you are planning to upgrade your laptop, but have a limited budget, then you may want to wait for the low-cost MacBook. Here's everything you need to know about this rumoured Apple device.

Apple's low-cost MacBook: What to expect?

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the low-cost MacBook will likely be smaller in size than the 13.6-inch MacBook Air. Reportedly, the device may come in a 13-inch screen size, but it may look quite similar to the Air models we have seen so far. The MacBook may include a standard LCD display, but it may not offer mini-LED or ProMotion technology for higher refresh rates.

For performance, Apple is rumoured to use the A18 Pro chip paired with 8GB of RAM for the low-cost MacBook, similar to the iPhone 16 Pro models. This chipset is built on a second-generation 3-nanometer process, bringing efficient performance for iPhones. But how it will perform for the MacBook is yet to be determined. However, we can expect that it can offer similar performance capabilities as the iPhone 16 Pro, with smooth gaming, video editing, multitasking, and others, but it may not be as powerful as the M4 or M5 chip.

Apple's low-cost MacBook price

The MacBook Air starts at Rs. 99,900 in India, and the low-cost model will likely be priced below the Air model, considering the major difference is performance with the M-series chip and the A-series chip. We expect that the low-cost MacBook could be priced around Rs. 85,000 or less.