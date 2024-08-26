 Apple’s next big move could involve making robots that wash utensils and do laundry, report says | Tech News
Apple is reportedly working on a new robotics project that involves creating robots to solve first-world problems. Here’s what we know so far.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Aug 26 2024, 11:15 IST
Apple robot
Apple robots that wash utensils? Now that’s a possibility to get excited about! (Microsoft Copilot)

Apple is known for its perfectionist approach to work. It often allows a technology to mature, conducts extensive research and development, and only then integrates and adds its own spin before incorporating it into one of its products—whether it's OLED panels for the iPhone or venturing into mixed reality with the Apple Vision Pro. The Cupertino giant is expected to do more of the same as the company is reportedly aiming to make a significant move in robotics, with units that could potentially wash dirty dishes and even do laundry, according to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple Is In The Early Stages Of Its Robotics Project

Earlier this month, Gurman reported that Apple was working on a tabletop robot, and now his PowerOn newsletter provides further insights. The device, codenamed J595, could feature a large screen reminiscent of an iPad and might launch sometime between 2026 and 2027. 

The most intriguing aspect is Apple's ambition to address first-world problems. As a result, the robot could potentially perform tasks such as taking photos, checking things in your house remotely, swivelling a screen in front of you when your hands are busy, and even more tedious chores like washing dishes and doing laundry. However, Gurman notes that these concepts are still speculative and currently “don't go beyond sketches on a whiteboard.”

Apple As A Robotics And Smart Home Company?

Apple has already integrated AI into its mainline products, such as the iPhone, so it would be logical for the Cupertino giant to leverage AI to boost its robotics project. Additionally, Apple's expertise in developing in-house advanced chipsets and engineering solutions could provide a further advantage and allow it to double down on this endeavour.

This move could potentially enable Apple to enter the smart home category, currently dominated by other tech giants. However, this technology might be too expensive for the average consumer at this stage. Also, Gurman says that Kevin Lynch, Apple's VP of Technology, is currently leading this project, having previously headed the now-reportedly-scrapped car initiative.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 11:15 IST
