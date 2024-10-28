Apple’s smart home display could be a modern twist on the iconic iMac G4 design

Apple has reportedly been working on a smart home display for a while, and now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed further details, including that it may feature a design reminiscent of the iMac G4—potentially bringing a dose of nostalgia for some. For those unfamiliar, the iMac G4 was launched in 2002 and brought a modern look and feel for its time, featuring a floating display attached to a base via an arm.

Apple Smart Home Device Could Borrow Classic Design Cues

Gurman notes in the report that the device in question is expected to have a square aspect ratio display (imagine two iPhones joined together), attached to the base in a manner similar to the iMac G4. Additionally, the base of the device could house speakers, making it as capable as an Apple HomePod. Further, the PowerOn newsletter suggests that the device would be affordable enough to be placed in multiple rooms within a household.

iPad-like Software to Power Its Smart Features

Gurman states that the device will run on a brand-new operating system, featuring iPad-like apps such as FaceTime, Notes, and Calendar. It could also function well as a photo and video slideshow display, but its primary purpose would remain as a hub to control various smart home accessories.

This device, along with another high-end smart home device with a robotic arm, is expected to be Apple's entry into the smart home segment. However, the robotic arm device would likely launch later, around 2026, while this iMac G4-inspired device could arrive sooner, according to Gurman.

