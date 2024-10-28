 Apple’s smart home display could be a modern twist on the iconic iMac G4 design | Tech News
Apple's upcoming smart home tabletop device may draw design inspiration from the iconic iMac G4, bringing a nostalgic touch for buyers. Here’s everything we know.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 28 2024, 11:01 IST
Apple’s smart home display could be a modern twist on the iconic iMac G4 design, channeling nostalgia
iMac G4 was revealed in 2002, and now, Apple could bring back some of the design cues. (Unsplash)

Apple has reportedly been working on a smart home display for a while, and now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed further details, including that it may feature a design reminiscent of the iMac G4—potentially bringing a dose of nostalgia for some. For those unfamiliar, the iMac G4 was launched in 2002 and brought a modern look and feel for its time, featuring a floating display attached to a base via an arm.

Also Read: iOS 18.1 release date: iPhone users likely to get Apple Intelligence today at…

Apple Smart Home Device Could Borrow Classic Design Cues

Gurman notes in the report that the device in question is expected to have a square aspect ratio display (imagine two iPhones joined together), attached to the base in a manner similar to the iMac G4. Additionally, the base of the device could house speakers, making it as capable as an Apple HomePod. Further, the PowerOn newsletter suggests that the device would be affordable enough to be placed in multiple rooms within a household.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read: iPhone 17 Pro Max launch in 2025: Here's everything we know so far

iPad-like Software to Power Its Smart Features

Gurman states that the device will run on a brand-new operating system, featuring iPad-like apps such as FaceTime, Notes, and Calendar. It could also function well as a photo and video slideshow display, but its primary purpose would remain as a hub to control various smart home accessories.

This device, along with another high-end smart home device with a robotic arm, is expected to be Apple's entry into the smart home segment. However, the robotic arm device would likely launch later, around 2026, while this iMac G4-inspired device could arrive sooner, according to Gurman.

Also Read: 5 stunning images of distant galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

First Published Date: 28 Oct, 11:01 IST
