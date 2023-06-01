Home Tech News App-vantage! Want to rule the digital world of tomorrow? Check out B.Tech and these 3 learning tools

App-vantage! Want to rule the digital world of tomorrow? Check out B.Tech and these 3 learning tools

Engineering is one of the most popular career options. It is so popular that it has increased competition manifold. However, being a techie means you can rule the digital world of tomorrow and B.Tech can be the gateway.

By: MEDHA JHA
| Updated on: Jun 01 2023, 19:25 IST
Skillful and certified engineers have various job opportunities (Unsplash)

Notably, most students who opted for the science stream in class 12 want to pursue Engineering. If successful, these students can go on to rule the digital world of tomorrow. Just check out the benefits of doing B.Tech and the apps that engineering students can use to make their engineering life a lot more easier and productive. Make sure that you get this advantage to ensure great success.

Benefits of B.Tech

Since the world will always need skillful and certified engineers, engineering has been found to be one of the most stable and trustworthy career options. For the management of successful businesses, automobile industry, IT industry, even the field of finance depends upon engineers. If students get good engineering colleges and are skillful, they can have ample job opportunities with high pay.

The rise of technology has become the need of the hour and it has increased the demand of engineers. Engineering is one of the highest paid career options. Traditional courses in B.Tech like Electrical, Mechanical , Electronics, Aerospace, Civil and Automobile have always been in trend, but computer science engineering has risen up to another level. With the advent of AI, courses like AI, Cloud Computing, Cyber security and Robotics process automation are being provided by the colleges.

With the increase in the number of courses, complexity of courses has also increased. To beat the complexities and learning engineering in a fun way, here are the three apps that engineering students can use:-

Wolfram Alpha

This website is very popular among engineering students, since it provides solutions to all engineering related queries. It allows students to explore various parts of engineering, including computing formulas, algorithms, constants for electricity, material science and many more.

Snip by Mathpix

Snip is such a time saviour app. It is probably the first app which allows students to take picture of mathematical problems and then the app will solve it visually

SoloLearn

It is the best app for those who are new to the field of software engineering. It has various introductory courses of programming languages ranging from C to Ruby on Rails. students can easily learn coding from this app. It can also help students in learning basic concepts of Data science and Machine Learning.

First Published Date: 01 Jun, 19:24 IST
Tags:
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets