Latest Tech News Tech Tech News AR in retail: How Augmented Reality is transforming shopping experiences

AR in retail: How Augmented Reality is transforming shopping experiences

Discover how augmented reality is reshaping shopping in 2025. From virtual try-ons to smart mirrors, and why retailers are betting big on AR.

By: BOUDHADITYA SANYAL
| Updated on: Jun 27 2025, 19:11 IST
AR in retail
AR in retail is the future of shopping.

Augmented reality isn't a gimmick anymore, it's becoming an everyday reality. As shopping habits evolve in 2025, AR is emerging as a key driver of engagement, blending the digital and physical to reshape how we browse, try, and buy.

What Is AR in retail?

At its core, AR in retail means overlaying digital elements like 3D models, prices, or tutorials, onto the real world using your phone, tablet, or smart glasses. Powered by computer vision and AI, AR recognizes surroundings and objects in real-time, making each experience interactive and tailored. The AR retail market is on track to hit $64.6 billion by 2030, and it's easy to see why.

Key applications and use cases

Virtual try-ons: Whether it's lipstick, sneakers, or sunglasses, AR lets customers try products virtually. It boosts confidence and slashes return rates, no fitting room needed.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Home furnishing visualization: Apps like IKEA Place let users see how a sofa or lamp fits into their living room before clicking “buy.”

In-store navigation: Large stores are using AR maps to guide shoppers aisle-by-aisle, saving time and elevating convenience.

Interactive displays and smart mirrors: Digital mirrors in changing rooms recommend outfits, suggest accessories, and even let you try new looks, all hands-free.

AR storefronts and windows: Retailers are turning shop windows into immersive AR stages, drawing foot traffic with engaging visuals and dynamic offers.

Product scanning: Scan an item with your phone and get specs, user reviews, videos, or tutorials instantly, bridging the information gap in physical stores.

Business impact and consumer trends

The numbers tell a compelling story. AR-powered displays boost engagement by up to 11x compared to static ones. Nike saw an 11% jump in conversions using AR try-ons. And retailers using AR report a 25% reduction in returns, crucial in a world where returns cost over $550 billion annually.

Consumer demand is rising fast: 61% prefer stores with AR, and 71% say they'd shop more often if AR was integrated. No wonder, 80% of retailers are investing in AR and VR for better customer experiences.

Challenges and future outlook

Costs, 3D content creation, and system integration remain hurdles. But as tech gets cheaper and tools get smarter, AR is poised to become a staple in every shopper's journey—whether online or on the high street.

The future of retail isn't just digital. It's interactive. And it's already here.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 19:11 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline
BGMI Hero MotoCorp collaboration

Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets