Asteroid 2023 QD2 speeding toward Earth at terrifying speed!

NASA tracks and monitors each and every asteroid that strays near Earth in order to prevent any potential danger. Currently, it is tracking Asteroid 2023 QD2.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 27 2023, 20:07 IST
5 huge asteroids approaching Earth over next 2 days!
Asteroid 2007 RR17
1/5 Asteroid 2007 RR17: This asteroid observed by  NASA JPL is approaching Earth today, August 26. According to NASA, the size of this asteroid is 200 Feet. It will approach Earth at a speed of 25672 Km per hour. It is likely to approach at a distance of just 1.99 million km. This aircraft-sized asteroid will cause no harm to our planet as it is very small in size and will fly by Earth.  (NASA/ Youtube)
Asteroid 2023 QT1
2/5 Asteroid 2023 QT1: This one will approach Earth tomorrow. According to NASA, this is an aircraft size asteroid. Its approximate size about 100 feet. It will approach Earth at a speed of 38281 Km per hour. It will approach Earth at a close distance of 2.74 million Km. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 QR1
3/5 Asteroid 2023 QR1: This is a bus-sized asteroid that is expected to approach Earth on August 27. The size of this asteroid is about 40 feet. It will approach our planet at a distance of 1.03 million Km. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 QJ5
4/5 Asteroid 2023 QJ5: This asteroid will be hurtling towards Earth on August 27 at a speed of 43822 Km per hour. This house-sized asteroid will approach Earth at a distance of 1.08 million Km. The size of this asteroid is about 43 Feet. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 QQ
5/5 Asteroid 2023 QQ: This asteroid is likely to make its way towards Earth on August 27 too. At 79 feet, the size of this asteroid is approximately that of an airplane. It will be moving towards Earth at a speed of 36371 Km per hour. Its closest approach to Earth will be 2.54 Km. Because of its small size, this asteroid will pose no threat to our planet. (NASA)
Asteroid 2023 QD2
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 QD2 is hurtling towards Earth and it is likely to closely make a close approach on August 29, 2023. (Pixabay)

Are you aware that there are various space objects existing in our solar system that can be a potential threat to Earth? Asteroids are the most worrisome of them all. Asteroids are the space rocks that orbit around the Sun. Because of their erratic orbits, they can threaten Earth. That is why the monitoring and tracking of asteroids that stray near Earth is extremely important. NASA tracks and monitors asteroids in order to prevent any potential danger to Earth. Whenever NASA's telescopes observe a new Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA), astronomers measure its positions in the sky and report them to the Minor Planet Center.

Now, NASA is tracking one such asteroid named Asteroid 2023 QD2 that is speeding toward Earth. Learn more about this asteroid below.

Asteroid 2023 QD2 approaching Earth

NASA has designated this upcoming asteroid as 2023 QD2. This asteroid is hurtling towards Earth and it is likely to approach Earth on August 29, 2023. This is a house-sized asteroid and is estimated to have a width of 46 Feet. The asteroid 2023 QD2 belongs the Aten family of asteroids. Aten group of asteroids are Earth-crossing Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) with semi-major axes smaller than Earth's. These asteroids were designated after asteroid 2062 Aten. This asteroid was first discovered by American astronomer Eleanor Helin at Palomar Observatory on January 7, 1976. Asteroid 2023 QD was first observed on August 18, 2023.

Closest approach

The closest approach of asteroid 2023 QD2 towards the Earth is estimated to be 0.782 million km. This asteroid is moving rapidly in the direction of the Earth at a speed of 27970 Km per hour.

Is Asteroid 2023 QD a potential threat?

According to NASA, asteroid 2023 QD is not a potential threat to the Earth even though it will come very close to Earth. NASA terms asteroids as ‘Potentially Hazardous' if they come within 7.5 million kilometers of Earth and have a size bigger than 150 meters.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 20:06 IST
