Home Tech News Asteroid 2023 RL approaching Earth at 19376 kmph, NASA says; check key details

Asteroid 2023 RL approaching Earth at 19376 kmph, NASA says; check key details

While smaller asteroids tend to pass Earth nearly every day, NASA has issued an alert against a bus-sized asteroid that will come very close to the planet soon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 09 2023, 20:35 IST
Asteroid 2023 RL to Asteroid 2023 QE8, 5 asteroids approaching Earth at fiery speed
Asteroid 2023 RL
1/5 Asteroid 2023 RL – Asteroid 2023 RL, with a width of just 24 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth today. The space rock is rushing towards Earth at a speed of 19376 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of just 755,000 kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 RL
2/5 Asteroid 2023 RX- This is a bus-sized asteroid with a width of 39 Feet. It will closely approach the Earth today. Its closest approach to the Earth will be 1.19 million Kilometers and it is rushing towards Earth at a speed of 41526 km per hour.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 RL
3/5 Asteroid 2023 QE8:  The width of this asteroid is 170 feet and it is expected to make its closest approach to Earth on September 10. This asteroid is as big as the size of an aircraft. Its closest approach to Earth will be 1.52 million Km. It will be speeding towards Earth at a velocity of 52040 km per hour.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 RL
4/5  Asteroid 2023 RM: Designated as 2023 RM, this asteroid will be approaching Earth today. The width of this asteroid is 38 Feet and is expected to make its closest approach to our planet at a distance of 3.29 million Km. The speed of this asteroid is 21583 Km per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 RL
5/5 Asteroid 2023 QF6:  This asteroid is as big as the size of an aircraft with a width of 68 Feet. Its closest approach to Earth will be at a distance of 2.66 million Km. It will pass by the Earth on September 10. (NASA)
Asteroid 2023 RL
View all Images
The asteroid has been given the designation of Asteroid 2023 RL by NASA. (Pixabay)

Asteroids are a constantly looming threat to the Earth. NASA actively monitors asteroids to safeguard the planet from potential threats. Their telescopes track newly discovered Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) by recording their positions in the sky, which are then reported to the Minor Planet Center. Subsequently, the Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) utilizes this data to calculate the most likely orbit of the asteroid around the Sun. To assess the possibility of an impact and refine the asteroid's true orbit, NASA employs the Sentry program, which employs a unique algorithm. Sentry randomly selects points within the entire region of uncertainty, allowing it to focus even on extremely improbable impact scenarios. The same process was undertaken for the latest asteroid that has come racing by.

Asteroid 2023 RL:

This space rock has been given the designation of Asteroid 2023 RL. This asteroid is on its way toward Earth and will make its closest approach to the planet today. Asteroid 2023 RL has a width of just 24 feet which makes it as big as the size of a bus.

Other details

Asteroid 2023 RL is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 19376 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of just 755,000 kilometers, as per NASA. It belongs to the family of theAten group of asteroids. The Aten family of asteroids is named after the 2062 Aten. It was the first of its kind and was discovered on 7 January 1976 by American astronomer Eleanor Helin at the Palomar Observatory.

As NASA explains, this is a mid-sized asteroid whose orbit could bring it in close proximity to Earth. It has been classified as a "Near Earth Asteroid" due to its orbit's proximity to Earth.

Aten orbits the sun every 347 days (0.95 years), coming as close as 0.79 AU and reaching as far as 1.14 AU from the sun.

Is Asteroid 2023 RL hazardous?

According to NASA, asteroids are classified as ‘Potentially Hazardous' if they come within 7.5 million kilometers of Earth and have a size bigger than 150 meters. So asteroid 2023 is not at all a threat to our planet.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 20:35 IST

More From This Section

Asteroid 2023 RL to Asteroid 2023 QE8, 5 asteroids approaching Earth at fiery speed
09 September 2023
Newly discovered Asteroid C9FMVU2 came as close as 4000 km to Earth at fiery speed
08 September 2023
5 near-Earth asteroids approaching Earth at fearsome speeds! Know their size, distance and more
08 September 2023
Solar flare WARNING! M2 flare could hit Earth after sunspot explosion
08 September 2023
This asteroid got horrifyingly close to Earth, just 4000km, NASA says
08 September 2023
Apollo-group asteroid rushing towards Earth! NASA reveals details of close approach
07 September 2023
NASA reveals stunning image of Chandrayaan-3 Vikram Lander's Moon landing site
07 September 2023
170-foot wide Asteroid 2023 QE8 to get frighteningly close to Earth, NASA says; Check speed, size, more
06 September 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 15 Pro Max to remain the highest-end iPhone; iPhone 15 Ultra likely not coming
Move to iOS
Switching to iPhone 15 soon? Here's how to transfer data from Android hassle-free
Android smartphone
Alert! Zero-day vulnerability puts millions at risk; Update your Android smartphone NOW!
top 5 smartphones to be launched
How to stop iPhone apps from tracking your location
online job fraud
Online job scam: Man loses Rs. 20 lakh on Telegram: 5 top tips to stay safe

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Dynamic Island vs Notch: The iPhone needs to let go of one and the answer is clear
Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai pens heartfelt memo ahead of Google’s 25th anniversary; read full letter
iPhone 14 Pro
Future "iPhone Ultra" could support Vision Pro Headset features
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience

Trending Stories

iPhone 15
Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
iPhone 15
Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
iPhone 15
iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Major upgrades coming for Roblox: New AI chatbot, open marketplace, and more announced at RDC
Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom
5 best games launched in 2023: Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, Diablo 4 and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Release date, gameplay, characters - know everything about Grand Theft Auto 6
Baldur's Gate 3
Baldur’s Gate 3: Know how to get the Dawnmaster’s Crest easily in BG3
GTA V cheat codes
GTA V Cheat Codes 2023: Check cheats for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

    Trending News

    Apple 2023 event: iPhone 15 Pro unlikely to get a price hike, will start at $999, says tipster
    iPhone 15
    Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?
    iPhone 15
    Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro coming to India? Here's what to expect
    Google Pixel 8
    iPhone 15: This ONE thing can make or break Apple’s base model smartphone
    iPhone 15
    iPhone 15 Plus camera: Leaks say massive upgrade coming
    iPhone 15 Pro Max

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets