Asteroid alert! Menacing space rock dashing towards Earth at a fearsome 27376 kmph

NASA expects Asteroid 2023 FS10 to make an extremely close approach to the planet today. Know its speed, distance of approach, size and other details.

By: HT TECH
Apr 12 2023, 10:26 IST
NASA Alert! 5 asteroids zooming towards Earth, including one that is 250 foot wide
Asteroids
1/6 While some asteroids can be detected by NASA's astronomers, others can unexpectedly hit Earth without being detected. Any asteroid that comes within 4.6 million miles or 7.5 million kilometres of Earth, or measures larger than approximately 150 meters, is considered a potentially hazardous object and is flagged by NASA. (Pixabay)
asteroid
2/6 Now, NASA has red-flagged an asteroid, named Asteroid 2022 UF4, which is dangerously heading for Earth today, October 27. NASA has warned that Asteroid 2022 UF4 is nearly 140 feet wide, which is nearly the size of a commercial aircraft. (Pixabay)
asteroid
3/6 There is a double asteroid attack today! Another 110-foot asteroid 2023 FT1 will come around 4.64 million miles to Earth. Moreover, it will be hurtling toward Earth at a speed of 23790 km per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
4/6 On April 11, there is a giant airplane-sized asteroid named 2023 GG which is zooming towards Earth at a blistering speed of 38102 km per hour, CNEOS data mentioned. It is a 250-foot-wide asteroid that will come as close as 0.946 million miles to the Earth. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
5/6 Now, NASA has spotted five giant monster rocks approaching Earth. One of which is dubbed as 2023 FG5 which is 77-foot wide and will make the closest approach of 2.26 million miles from Earth today. (Wikimedia Commons)
Asteroid
6/6 However, the closest of them all is a 66-foot wide Asteroid 2023 FS10 which is hurtling towards at a velocity of 27376 kmph to come as close as just 0.665 million miles to Earth.   (Pixabay)
asteroid
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 FS10 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

NASA and other space agencies have kept a watchful eye on a particular asteroid which was previously expected to impact Earth. Although it has now been determined it will not crash to the planet's surface, it will make an extremely close approach this decade, giving scientists a chance to study it. Although asteroids often make close approaches with Earth, this happens at relatively safe distances of thousands of kilometers at a minimum. But this does not guarantee that no asteroid is ever going to strike Earth.

NASA has now issued an alert against an asteroid that is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today.

Asteroid 2023 FS10 information

The asteroid has been named Asteroid 2023 FS10 by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies. The same organization has also revealed its trajectory, distance of close approach and expected speed. Asteroid 2023 FS10 will pass Earth today, April 12, at a distance of 1.2 million kilometers. In fact, it is already rushing towards the planet, travelling at a fearsome speed of 27376 kilometers per hour.

Although its passing distance will be close, the asteroid does not pose any major threat to the planet, due to its relatively small size. NASA estimates this space rock to be around 67 feet wide, making it as big as an aircraft.

It belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. They are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

NASA's asteroid tracking tech

NASA tracks asteroids using a combination of ground-based and space-based telescopes. The NASA-funded Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) scans the night sky for moving objects and reports any potential asteroid detections, while some space-based observatories use infrared sensors to detect asteroids and their characteristics. Some of these include the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) and the NEOWISE mission.

First Published Date: 12 Apr, 10:26 IST
