Home Tech News Asteroid hurtling towards Earth at 31227 kmph! NASA warns of close approach TODAY

Asteroid hurtling towards Earth at 31227 kmph! NASA warns of close approach TODAY

An aircraft-sized asteroid is hurtling towards Earth for close approach today, NASA has revealed. Know details such as its speed, distance, and size.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 23 2023, 10:03 IST
300-foot asteroid among 7 set to buzz Earth today, NASA warns
image caption
1/7 Asteroid 2023 KS: NASA's telescopes have detected this small yet risky asteroid, which measures just 36-foot in size. Asteroid 2023 KS will make its closest approach to Earth today, May 22, at a distance of just 146,000 miles, which is even closer than the Moon.  (Pixabay)
asteroid
2/7 Asteroid 2023 JK3: It is a 93-foot asteroid and will fly past Earth by a very close margin today at a distance of 386,000 miles. NASA's CNEOS data says that it is travelling towards the planet at a speed of 17566 kmph. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/7 Asteroid 2019 GK21: An 84-foot asteroid will fly past Earth by a close margin of 3.61 million miles today. This airplane-sized asteroid is travelling towards the planet at a speed of 29011 kmph.  (Pixabay)
asteroid
4/7 Asteroid 2021 JK7: A giant 150-foot asteroid is hurtling towards Earth at a blazing speed of 82341 kmph! NASA has revealed that the asteroid will make a close approach to Earth and get within 3.97 million miles of it.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
5/7 Asteroid 2023 GY2: This is a colossal 300-foot asteroid that will be making its closest approach to Earth today at a distance of 4.31 million miles. The asteroid is moving at a speed of 40816 kmph towards Earth.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
6/7 Asteroid 2023 KN: Travelling at a fiery speed of 79456 kmph, this asteroid will come as close as 567,585 miles to Earth. It measures around 75-foot in size, NASA's CNEOS data revealed. (Pixabay)
asteroid
7/7 Asteroid 2023 JZ1: Another giant 204-foot asteroid is set to make its close approach towards Earth. It will get as close as 2.54 million miles at a speed of 46784 kmph. (Pixabay)
asteroids
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 JK1 belongs to the Amor group of Near-Earth Asteroids. (Pixabay)

Since the turn of the year, Earth has been bombarded with several environmental phenomena such as solar storms, geomagnetic storms, and earthquakes. But these aren't the only threats. Asteroids, on a daily basis, make close approaches to Earth, making it necessary to track and study them for potential impact. To do this, NASA telescopes such as the Pans-STARRS1 located in Maui, Hawaii, and the Catalina Sky Survey situated near Tucson, Arizona conduct surveys that have detected numerous near-Earth objects like asteroids. Additionally, NEOWISE, NASA's space-based observatory, has identified hundreds of asteroids by scanning the skies with near-infrared wavelengths of light from its orbit around Earth's poles.

With the help of such advanced technologies, NASA has identified an asteroid that is hurtling towards Earth today.

Asteroid 2023 JK1 details

NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office is responsible for monitoring the skies and keeping a watch on various Near-Earth Objects (NEOs). The organization has issued a warning against an asteroid designated as Asteroid 2023 JK1. This Near-Earth Asteroid (NEA) is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today, May 23.

Whilst this asteroid will come very close to the planet, it is not expected to impact the surface. According to NASA, Asteroid 2023 JK1 will pass by Earth at a distance of 6.5 million kilometers. It is already on its way towards the planet, travelling at a blistering speed of 31227 kilometers per hour. According to NASA, Asteroid 2023 JK1 is between 91 feet and 203 feet wide, making it almost as big as an airplane! Furthermore, it belongs to the Amor group of Near-Earth Asteroids which are Earth-approaching near-Earth asteroids with orbits exterior to Earth but interior to Mars', named after asteroid 1221 Amor.

Why should we study asteroids?

Scientists study asteroids to learn more about the early solar system and the conditions that existed when the planets were forming. Asteroids can also provide valuable resources such as water, metals, and other minerals. One such discovery was made by studying an asteroid.

Until now, it was believed that water was already present on Earth from the earliest times. However, a recent study has made an astonishing discovery that puts this very thought into doubt. The study has revealed that water may have originated on asteroids.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 May, 10:01 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon GO
Pokemon Go creator Niantic suffers Metaverse woes as Peridot joins list of AR disappointments
BGMI
Gamers alert! BGMI ban in India likely to be lifted, comeback soon
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets