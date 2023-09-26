Icon
Home Tech News Asteroid hurtling towards Earth at 60364 kmph! First-ever close approach today

Asteroid hurtling towards Earth at 60364 kmph! First-ever close approach today

An aircraft-sized asteroid is hurtling towards its first-ever close approach to Earth today, September 26. Know details, as per NASA.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 26 2023, 10:35 IST
Icon
5 giant asteroids to pay a visit to Earth today! NASA reveals speed, size and distance
Asteroid 2023 SO5
1/5 Asteroid 2023 SP3: This asteroid designated 2023 SP3 is expected to get close to Earth today, 24 September. This house-sized asteroid has a width of 59 feet and its closest approach to Earth is estimated to be only 0.328 million kilometers! That is shockingly close! This asteroid belongs to the Apollo group and was first observed on September 13.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 SO5
2/5 Asteroid 2023 SQ1: This asteroid has a width of 61 feet. It too is expected to pay a close visit to Earth today. Its closest approach towards Earth is estimated to be 2.09 million kilometers. It was first observed by NASA on September 12 and was last seen on September 19. It is moving towards Earth at a speed of 73868 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 RD15: As informed by NASA, this asteroid is also expected to reach Earth today. This asteroid is the size of a house with a width of 46 feet. It was first observed on 15 September. This asteroid belongs to the Aten group of asteroids. Its closest approach to Earth is estimated to be 1.43 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2023 SB2: This asteroid tracked by NASA is 32 Feet wide and is as big as a size of a bus. Its closest Earth approach is expected to be 1.65 million kilometers. This asteroid is speeding towards Earth with a velocity of 28911 kilometers per hour. It is expected to pay visit to Earth today. (pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2023 SD3: As informed by NASA, the closest Earth approach of the asteroid 2023 SD3 is expected to be 3.73 million kilometers and is expected to arrive today. This asteroid is 51 Feet wide and can be similar to the size of a house. Its speed is 12482 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 SO5
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 SO5 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (NASA JPL)

NASA, on September 8, 2016, launched the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) as part of a mission to study a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA) called Bennu, which has a 1/2700 chance of impacting Earth between 2175 and 2195. After a nearly 6-year mission that involved landing on the asteroid and collecting rock and dust, the spacecraft landed back on our soil safely on September 24. The collected samples then went under a “nitrogen purge” and will now be transported to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, where they will be inventoried and distributed to scientists all over the world.

In a separate development, NASA has also discovered a Near-Earth Asteroid whose orbit will bring it close to Earth today, and it is bigger in size than the Chelyabinsk asteroid that injured over a thousand people! Know details.

Asteroid 2023 SO5: Details of close approach

NASA has warned that an asteroid, given the designation of Asteroid 2023 SO5, is on its way towards Earth and will make its closest approach to the planet today, September 26. Whilst this space rock will come very close to the planet, it is not expected to impact the surface. This asteroid is travelling at a staggering speed of 60364 kilometers per hour and will pass Earth at a distance of 4.9 million kilometers.

Despite its close approach and breakneck speed, NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has not classified this asteroid as a Potentially Hazardous Object due to its relatively small size. This is done only for celestial objects larger than about 490 meters that can approach the Earth within 7.5 million kilometers.

According to NASA, Asteroid 2023 SO5 is almost the size of an aircraft with a width of nearly 74 feet! It belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids which are a group of near-Earth asteroids named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Other details

NASA has also revealed that this will be Asteroid 2023 SO5's first-ever close approach in history. It is not expected to pass Earth at extremely close distances in the future, although it will come as near as 70 million kilometers on February 21, 2024.

Interestingly, this asteroid has not come close to Earth in its history, and this will be its first-ever close approach. After today, it is not expected to pass Earth anytime soon, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 10:34 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
g5d722efef04
Sun, Jupiter, Mars, to Earth, check out the mesmerizing images of planets in our solar system
26 September 2023
This asteroid is as big as the size of a Boeing 777, with a width of 74 Feet, NASA says.
Boeing 777-sized asteroid speeding towards Earth! NASA reveals size and speed
25 September 2023
Asteroid 2023 SZ belongs to the Amor group of asteroids.
Close encounter with an asteroid today! Know speed, size and more
25 September 2023
Completing a 3.86-billion-mile (6.21 billion-kilometer) journey, Osiris-Rex marked the United States' first sample return mission of its kind
Historic! Osiris-Rex touches down on Earth, brings back major asteroid in NASA first
25 September 2023
The space agency NASA has disclosed that Asteroid 2023 RD15 is classified within the Aten group of asteroids.
46-foot asteroid heading towards Earth today, says NASA; Check out this space rock called RD15
24 September 2023
Asteroid 2023 SP3: This asteroid designated 2023 SP3 is expected to get close to Earth today, 24 September. This house-sized asteroid has a width of 59 feet and its closest approach to Earth is estimated to be only 0.328 million kilometers! That is shockingly close! This asteroid belongs to the Apollo group and was first observed on September 13.&nbsp;
5 giant asteroids to pay a visit to Earth today! NASA reveals speed, size and distance
24 September 2023
NASA's Osiris-Rex probe set to land in Utah desert with largest asteroid samples ever collected, providing insights into solar system formation.
Osiris-Rex spacecraft to bring asteroid sample to Earth for NASA today
24 September 2023
OSIRIS-REx launched in September 2016 and reached Bennu in 2018
OSIRIS-REx: NASA's first asteroid sample on track for Sunday parachute landing in Utah
24 September 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5 Cricket 24 bundle
Sony India announces PS5 Cricket 24 bundle; Know what it offers
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Microsoft nears takeover of 'Call of Duty' maker Activision
esports
Desperate eSports fans in ticket-grabbing frenzy at Asian Games
Steam Deck
When is Steam Deck 2 launch? Know what a recent report says
GTA 6
GTA 6 could be the most expensive video game ever! Check shocking amount
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon