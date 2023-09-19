Icon
Asteroid hurtling towards Earth today! NASA clocks it travelling at 25785 kmph

NASA, with the help of its advanced technological instruments, has issued a warning against an asteroid that is approaching Earth rapidly! Know its speed, distance, size, and other details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 19 2023, 10:39 IST
asteroids
1/5 Asteroid 2023 RH11: NASA has warned about this asteroid that is expected to approach the Earth today, September 17. This asteroid is designated as 2023 RH11. The width of this asteroid is 53 feet and its closest approach to Earth will be 1.36 million kilometers. It is as big as the size of a house. (Pixabay)
asteroids
2/5 Asteroid 2023 SA: According to NASA, this asteroid is hurtling towards Earth and will make its close approach today at 3.14 million kilometers. The width of this asteroid is 49 feet and is as big as the size of a house.  (Pixabay)
asteroids
3/5 Asteroid 2023 RD13: As per the data revealed by NASA, this asteroid was first observed on 23 August and is about to approach Earth today. It is hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 17526 km per hour. The width of this asteroid is 53 feet. Its close approach to Earth will be 3.48 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroids
4/5 Asteroid 2023 RO9: This asteroid designated as 2023 RO9 is expected to make its close approach to Earth today. The width of this asteroid is 75 Feet. Its close approach towards Earth will be 5.05 million kilometers. It is hurtling towards Earth at a speed of 44223 km per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroids
5/5 Asteroid RJ11: This asteroid designated as 2023 RJ11 by NASA will approach Earth today at a speed of 24405 km per hour. Its closest approach to Earth will be 5.72 million kilometers. The width of this asteroid is 66 Feet and is as big as a size of a house. (Pixabay)
Asteroid 2023 RF13 belongs to the Amor group of near-Earth asteroids. (Pixabay)

Since asteroids are an ever-present threat, apart from NASA, other organizations too are engaged in efforts to establish protocols for planetary protection against such threats. The International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) and the Space Mission Planning Advisory Group (SMPAG) have joined hands in order to eliminate planetary threats. While IAWN is tasked with establishing protocols and developing communication plans to aid in decision-making, SMPAG is responsible for selecting the technology that is needed for the deflection of Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) like asteroids and finalize the measures for planetary defense.

In the meanwhile, in a separate development, NASA, with the help of its advanced technological instruments, has issued a warning against an asteroid that is hurtling towards Earth.

Asteroid 2023 RF13: When will it pass Earth?

According to the data published by CNEOS, an asteroid designated as Asteroid 2023 RF13 is approaching Earth rapidly and is expected to make its closest approach to the planet today, September 19. During its flyby, the asteroid will come as close as 4 million kilometers to Earth. Although this distance might seem a lot, it is relatively a small number in astronomical distances.

Asteroid 2023 RF13: How fast is it going?

According to the details released by NASA, Asteroid 2023 RF13 is currently travelling towards Earth at 25787 kilometers per hour, which is multiple times faster than Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs)!

Asteroid 2023 RF13: How big is it?

While Asteroid 2023 RF13 is not a planet killer, it is by no means a tiny rock. NASA estimates it to be between 82 feet and 183 feet wide, which makes it almost as big as an aircraft! According to NASA, this space rock belongs to the Amor group of Near-Earth Asteroids which are Earth-approaching near-Earth asteroids with orbits exterior to Earth but interior to Mars', named after asteroid 1221 Amor, which was discovered by Belgian astronomer E. Delporte in 1932.

World Asteroid Day

Every year, June 30 is celebrated as World Asteroid Day to spread awareness and knowledge about the dangers of asteroids and the measures required to protect Earth against their impact. But what is the significance of this date?

According to NASA, World Asteroid Day is celebrated on June 30 every year as it commemorates the Tunguska event. During this event, a carbonaceous asteroid crashed onto Earth on June 30, 1908, in Yeniseysk Governorate, Russia. The explosion decimated about 2150 square kilometers of forest and scorched the ground, resulting in a 12-megaton blast.

This event was termed the “largest cosmic event ever witnessed by humans,” by David Morrison, a planetary science researcher at the NASA Ames Research Center.

First Published Date: 19 Sep, 10:39 IST

