Home Tech News Asteroid threat looms as NASA tracks 200-foot space rock hurtling towards Earth

Asteroid threat looms as NASA tracks 200-foot space rock hurtling towards Earth

An Aten group asteroid could be making its closest approach to Earth today, July 10, and it possesses potential destructive capabilities due to its massive size. Know details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 10 2023, 08:12 IST
Asteroid threat! 5 space rocks zooming towards Earth, including 190-foot giant, NASA reveals
Asteroid
1/6 In the next week, NASA has warned that a mammoth asteroid named 2018 UY, which is expected to be more than 800-foot wide, will have a close encounter with Earth. In fact not 1, there are 5 asteroids that are heading towards Earth.  (Pixabay)
image caption
2/6 Asteroid  2023 LN1: This is the largest of these upcoming asteroids. It measures 190-foot and will make the closest approach of 2.26 million miles from Earth on July 10. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/6 Asteroid 2018 NW: This is a 31-foot asteroid that will approach Earth on July 10. It will come around 4.29 million miles to Earth. However, the worrying part is that the asteroid is hurtling toward Earth at a blazing speed of 78542 km per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
4/6 Asteroid 2023 MD2: There is a 150-foot astetoid which is zooming towards Earth at a blistering speed of 30362 km per hour, CNEOS data mentioned. It will come as close as 1.33 million miles to the Earth on July 11. (Pixabay)
asteroid
5/6 Asteroid 2023 MQ1: Another 150-foot-wide asteroid is ready to make its close encounter with the Earth on July 11 at a mere 2.56 million miles distance. It is already on its way at a speed of 21504 km per hour.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
6/6 Asteroid 2023 NE: There is a triple asteroid flyby on July 11! This 130-foot asteroid is said to make the closest approach towards Earth at a velocity of 43173 kmph and it will come as close as just 2.69 million miles to Earth.   (Pixabay)
asteroid
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 LN1 belongs to the Aten group of asteroids. (Pixabay)

NASA has carried out several missions to asteroids in space to date, but perhaps its DART Test might be the most important of them. It was the space agency's first planetary defense test which it carried out by smashing a spacecraft into an oncoming asteroid to deflect it off its course. The $330 million venture proved to be a success as the target asteroid named Dimorphos deflected off its path. Although NASA experts claim that no asteroid is expected to impact Earth for at least the next 100 years, countermeasures for planetary defense are important as they can help prevent the loss of life in case any asteroid strays towards Earth.

In a similar event, NASA has issued a warning that an asteroid will come extremely close to Earth but is not expected to hit the planet. Know details.

Asteroid 2023 LN1 details

NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has revealed details about the asteroid such as its speed, distance of approach, and size. Designated as Asteroid 2023 LN1, it is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today, July 10, at a distance of 6.8 million kilometers. Although this distance might seem a lot, it is relatively a small number in astronomical distances, considering how big the asteroid is.

Asteroid 2023 LN1 is currently travelling towards Earth at a blistering speed of 20847 kilometers per hour, which is much faster than even the Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs)!

Although this asteroid is not a planet killer, it still possesses potential destructive capabilities owing to its massive size. As per NASA estimates, Asteroid 2023 LN1 is approximately 200 feet wide, which makes it almost as big as an aircraft! It belongs to the Aten group of asteroids, which are Earth-crossing Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs) with semi-major axes smaller than Earth's. They are named after the asteroid 2062 Aten and the first of its kind was discovered by American astronomer Eleanor Helin at Palomar Observatory on January 7, 1976.

About NASA's DART Test

The aim of the Double Asteroid Detection Test or DART test was to smash a spacecraft into the Dimorphos asteroid to deflect it away from its path. According to NASA, Dimorphos is an asteroid moonlet just 530 feet in width, which orbits a larger asteroid called Didymos, nearly 5 times its size.

It took Dimorphos 11 hours and 55 minutes to orbit the larger asteroid Didymos. Astronomers studied the collision data using various telescopes and revealed that the orbit time was reduced by almost 32 minutes. The studies were conducted with the help of various images captured by the spacecraft's camera named cubeSAT LICIACube (Light Italian CubeSat for Imaging Asteroids) which is made up of two key components, LUKE (LICIACube Unit Key Explorer) and LEIA (LICIACube Explorer Imaging for Asteroid), both of which captured key data from the collision.

ESA's Hera spacecraft observed the result of the collision and reported the findings for further study.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Jul, 07:59 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Asteroid threat! 5 space rocks zooming towards Earth, including 190-foot giant, NASA reveals
09 July 2023
Solar storm warning: NASA turns to AI for help
09 July 2023
NASA's Webb Telescope unveils farthest supermassive black hole, Parker Solar Probe, more
08 July 2023
150-foot Asteroid 2023 MD2 rushing towards Earth, says NASA! Behemoth speeding at 30362 kmph
08 July 2023
Miracle find! James Webb Telescope discovers farthest known supermassive black hole
07 July 2023
190-foot Asteroid 2023 LN1 rushing towards Earth at 20844 kmph, NASA reveals
07 July 2023
880-foot asteroid, 4 other space rocks, hurtling towards Earth at fearsome speeds!
07 July 2023
Stadium-sized asteroid approaching Earth at rapid pace! NASA reveals details
07 July 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone
iOS 16
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Boost your productivity, know how to schedule emails on iPhones
iOS 16.5
i-Order! Change iPhone notifications view in a jiffy with this iOS 16 trick

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets