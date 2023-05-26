Home Tech News Asteroid threat today! NASA satellites track aircraft-sized Asteroid 2023 KX hurtling towards Earth

Asteroid threat today! NASA satellites track aircraft-sized Asteroid 2023 KX hurtling towards Earth

NASA has revealed key details about an aircraft-sized asteroid that is set to make its closest approach to Earth.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 26 2023, 10:00 IST
300-foot asteroid among 7 set to buzz Earth today, NASA warns
image caption
1/7 Asteroid 2023 KS: NASA's telescopes have detected this small yet risky asteroid, which measures just 36-foot in size. Asteroid 2023 KS will make its closest approach to Earth today, May 22, at a distance of just 146,000 miles, which is even closer than the Moon.  (Pixabay)
asteroid
2/7 Asteroid 2023 JK3: It is a 93-foot asteroid and will fly past Earth by a very close margin today at a distance of 386,000 miles. NASA's CNEOS data says that it is travelling towards the planet at a speed of 17566 kmph. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/7 Asteroid 2019 GK21: An 84-foot asteroid will fly past Earth by a close margin of 3.61 million miles today. This airplane-sized asteroid is travelling towards the planet at a speed of 29011 kmph.  (Pixabay)
asteroid
4/7 Asteroid 2021 JK7: A giant 150-foot asteroid is hurtling towards Earth at a blazing speed of 82341 kmph! NASA has revealed that the asteroid will make a close approach to Earth and get within 3.97 million miles of it.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
5/7 Asteroid 2023 GY2: This is a colossal 300-foot asteroid that will be making its closest approach to Earth today at a distance of 4.31 million miles. The asteroid is moving at a speed of 40816 kmph towards Earth.  (Pixabay)
Asteroid
6/7 Asteroid 2023 KN: Travelling at a fiery speed of 79456 kmph, this asteroid will come as close as 567,585 miles to Earth. It measures around 75-foot in size, NASA's CNEOS data revealed. (Pixabay)
asteroid
7/7 Asteroid 2023 JZ1: Another giant 204-foot asteroid is set to make its close approach towards Earth. It will get as close as 2.54 million miles at a speed of 46784 kmph. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
View all Images
Asteroid 2023 KX belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids. (Pixabay)

There have been numerous asteroid impacts on Earth in the course of its 4.6 billion-year-old history but a handful of them stand out. One of the earliest asteroid impacts on Earth was around 4.5 billion years old when a massive object called Theia, about the size of Mars, collided with Earth and resulted in the formation of the Moon. Another asteroid crashed in the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico nearly 65 million years ago, and it wiped out the dinosaurs. The most recent asteroid impact happened just a decade ago when an asteroid exploded over the city of Chelyabinsk in 2013. The largest asteroid to hit Earth was around 2 billion years ago

The increasing number of asteroids that pass Earth closely has made it imperative for space agencies such as NASA and ESA to continuously monitor them, and another one is set to pass Earth closely today. Know the asteroid's details here.

Asteroid 2023 KX details

According to details revealed by NASA, an asteroid, identified as Asteroid 2023 KX, is close to Earth, traveling at 57350 kilometers per hour. It will make its closest approach to the Earth today, May 26, at a distance of 6.1 million kilometers.

It belongs to the Amor group of Near-Earth Asteroids which are Earth-approaching asteroids with orbits exterior to Earth but interior to Mars', named after asteroid 1221 Amor.

In terms of size, NASA estimates it to be around 75 feet and 167 feet wide, making it almost as big as an aircraft! Although NASA scientists estimate that an asteroid would have to be about 96 km wide to completely and utterly wipe out life on Earth, smaller asteroids such as Asteroid 2023 KX also have the potential to cause damage up to some extent. For example, the asteroid which exploded over the city of Chelyabinsk was just 59 feet wide. When it exploded, it damaged nearly 8000 buildings and left over 1000 people injured.

NASA's DART test

In recent years, there has been a growing effort to track and study asteroids that could potentially threaten Earth. Last year, NASA carried out its first-ever planetary defense test by smashing a spacecraft into an approaching asteroid with the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) to alter its course. NASA studied the asteroids Didymos and Dimorphos to better understand the potential threat of asteroid impacts and to develop techniques for deflecting them. ESA's Hera spacecraft observed the result of the collision and reported the findings for further study.

Although no asteroid is expected to hit the planet and cause a major catastrophe for at least the next 100 years, these close approaches serve as a reminder of the importance of continuing to study and track asteroids to better understand and prepare for potential threats.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 May, 09:40 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI update: Krafton updates Battlegrounds Mobile India description on Play Store
GTA Online
GTA Online Gun Van is here! Know Daily location, best weapons and more
GTA V
GTA 6: Gameplay to launch date, here's everything we know about Grand Theft Auto 6
GTA V cheat codes for PC, Playstation and Xbox
GTA V Cheat Codes for PC, PlayStation and Xbox
Garena Free Fire
Top 5 BGMI alternatives that you can play right now from Free Fire Max, COD Mobile to Farlight 84

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets