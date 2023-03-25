Home Tech News Asteroid to come closer than the Moon! NASA raises alert about flyby today

Asteroid to come closer than the Moon! NASA raises alert about flyby today

A gigantic 160-foot asteroid named Asteroid 2023 DZ2 will come worryingly close to Earth today. It will actually get between Earth and Moon! NASA has informed about its speed, distance, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 25 2023, 11:59 IST
295-foot rock among 5 dangerous asteroids dashing towards Earth at fiery speeds, NASA says
Asteroid
1/5 Asteroid 2023 FT2 – Asteroid 2023 FT2, which is 121 feet wide, will make its closest approach to Earth today, March 24. The asteroid is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 43249 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of just 2.6 million kilometers. (NASA)
Asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 DZ2 – Another asteroid named Asteroid 2023 DZ2 is heading for Earth and will make a close approach tomorrow, March 25. This asteroid, with a width of 295 feet, is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 28004 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at just 171,641 kilometers, which is even closer than the Moon! (Pixabay)
NASA asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2023 FL2 – Asteroid 2023 FL2, which is 114 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will make a close approach on March 26. This asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 22099 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 4.6 million kilometers. (Bloomberg)
asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2023 DX2 – Asteroid 2023 DX2 will make its closest approach to Earth on March 27. It is 291 feet wide, as per NASA. The asteroid will come as close as 3.2 million kilometers near Earth and is already moving at a fiery speed of 32318 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2023 FW2 – The fifth asteroid, with a width of 46 feet, is named Asteroid 2023 FW2 and will be making its closest Earth approach on March 27. It will come as close as 1.2 million kilometers, according to NASA. The asteroid is moving at a fearsome speed of 31282 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
160-foot Asteroid 2023 DZ2
View all Images
Here is all you need to know about the 160-foot Asteroid 2023 DZ2. (Pixabay)

A scary 160-foot asteroid named Asteroid 2023 DZ2 is rushing towards Planet Earth to make an uncomfortable close approach at a mind numbing speed, warns NASA. NASA tech and calculations have revealed that Asteroid 2023 DZ2 is set to come closer to Earth than the Moon! It can be known that the distance between Earth and the Moon is around 239000 miles. According to the information provided by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the 160-foot gigantic space rock will make its closest approach to our planet at a distance of a mere 10900 miles or 175000 kilometers.

Wondering about the speed at which the terrifying asteroid is travelling and how dangerous it can be? According to CNEOS, The airplane sized asteroid is moving at a speed of 28008 kilometers per hour or 7.78 kilometer per second. Though, the asteroid is large enough and if it collides with Earth, can destroy a city, it will simply pass by the planet today. Hence, it will not pose any threat to the planet and human life.

Asteroid 2023 DZ2

According to the information provided by The Sun, the asteroid 2023 DZ2 was discovered a month ago and scientists say it is rare for such a large asteroid to come so close to Earth. "There is no chance of this 'city killer' striking Earth, but its close approach offers a great opportunity for observations," said Richard Moissl, the European Space Agency's planetary defence chief, as quoted by The Sun.

The asteroid is also set to return towards Earth's orbit in 2026, but it will not pose any threat for the planet on that occasion too. However, to make sure the asteroid does not become dangerous for our planet, NASA keeps an eye on the asteroid and tracks its movement. The US Space agency has deployed several Earth and Sky-based technologies like telescopes, satellites, and more for the same.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

First Published Date: 25 Mar, 11:59 IST
Tags:
