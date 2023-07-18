Home Tech News Asteroid to have a shockingly close encounter with Earth TODAY! Is it dangerous?

Asteroid to have a shockingly close encounter with Earth TODAY! Is it dangerous?

Yet another asteroid flyby is imminent as an aircraft-sized space rock has been tracked hurtling towards Earth at breakneck speed. Know details of this close encounter.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 18 2023, 10:25 IST
Ahead of its launch, know the amazing tech stack of Chandrayaan-3
The highly anticipated Chandrayaan-3 mission, marking India's third lunar expedition, is scheduled to commence today, July 14th, at 2:35 pm. This mission will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, utilizing the advanced Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3).
1/5 The highly anticipated Chandrayaan-3 mission, marking India's third lunar expedition, is scheduled to commence today, July 14th, at 2:35 pm. This mission will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, utilizing the advanced Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3). (ISRO)
image caption
2/5 Chandrayaan-3 serves as a successor to the Chandrayaan-2 mission and aims to showcase the complete capability of safe landing and rover exploration on the lunar surface. This mission comprises a Lander and Rover, who have retained their names from the previous mission and are called Vikram and Pragyan respectively and will be launched from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, using the LVM3 rocket. (ISRO)
image caption
3/5 The propulsion module will transport the lander and rover configuration to a lunar orbit of 100 km. The propulsion module also includes the Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload, which is designed to conduct spectral and polarimetric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit.  (ISRO)
image caption
4/5 The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 include showcasing a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, demonstrating the capability of a rover to navigate and explore the moon, and conducting scientific experiments on-site.  (ISRO)
image caption
5/5 Several advanced technologies are present in Lander for the success of the mission, such as,1-Altimeters: Laser & RF based Altimeters.2-Velocimeters: Laser Doppler Velocimeter & Lander Horizontal Velocity Camera.3-Inertial Measurement: Laser Gyro based Inertial referencing and Accelerometer package.4-Propulsion System: 800N Throttleable Liquid Engines, 58N attitude thrusters & Throttleable Engine Control Electronics.5-Navigation, Guidance & Control (NGC): Powered Descent Trajectory design and associate software elements.6-Hazard Detection and Avoidance: Lander Hazard Detection & Avoidance Camera and Processing Algorithm.7-Landing Leg Mechanism. (ISRO)
Asteroid 2020 UQ3
View all Images
Asteroid 2020 UQ3 belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids. (NASA JPL)

Most of the asteroids are found in the main asteroid belt located between Mars and Jupiter, and they can easily be observed with the help of advanced ground and space-based telescopes. However, scientists have now found 3 elusive asteroids hiding behind the glare of the Sun! According to NASA, one of them is one of the largest, potentially hazardous, objects to be discovered in the last eight years. To find and observe them, a team used the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) mounted on the Victor M. Blanco 4-meter Telescope in Chile, a Program of NSF's NOIRLab. The region around the Sun is an extremely challenging place to locate celestial objects as astronomers have to deal with the Sun's glare.

While those asteroids are being tracked, NASA has also found an asteroid whose orbit will bring it extremely close to Earth today.

Asteroid 2020 UQ3 details

According to details revealed by NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), this asteroid, designated as Asteroid 2020 UQ3 is expected to make its closest approach to Earth today, July 18. Its orbit will bring it as close as 1.2 million kilometers near Earth. While this distance might seem a lot, in astronomical terms, it is not much at all. It has been estimated to be travelling at a breakneck speed of 33387 kilometers per hour.

According to NASA, the asteroid that is approaching Earth is not expected to crash. Asteroid 2020 UQ3 is almost 190 feet wide, which is not big enough to be classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object. In terms of size, it is nearly as big as an aircraft.

It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

How many asteroids are there?

With the help of advanced satellites and ground-based telescopes such as the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), as many as 1,298,692 asteroids have been discovered to date, of which more than 27,000 are near-Earth asteroids with orbits bringing them closer than 7.5 million kilometers of Earth.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 10:12 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Airplane-sized Asteroid 2023 NE1 charging towards Earth at 20345 kmph, NASA reveals
17 July 2023
Solar flares alert: Russian scientists warn of communication chaos on Earth today!
17 July 2023
NASA warns of close approach by asteroid! 190-ft space rock racing towards Earth
17 July 2023
Alert! NASA telescopes find colossal 910-foot asteroid heading towards Earth today
16 July 2023
910-foot Asteroid 2023 MG6 racing towards Earth at a fiery 44562 kmph today, NASA reveals
14 July 2023
CHAPEA: Know all about how NASA is getting ready for its humans-on-Mars mission
14 July 2023
BEWARE! Solar storm to strike Earth today, NOAA warns
14 July 2023
Stadium-sized asteroid among 4 other space rocks approaching Earth at breakneck speeds
14 July 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets