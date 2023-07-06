Asteroid warning! Aircraft-sized space rock approaching Earth at fearsome speed TODAY

Asteroids have the potential to cause armageddon on Earth, especially if they crash in a densely populated area. To counter this very threat to life, space agencies keep developing technology for asteroid prevention and countermeasures. While NASA's DART Test successfully deflected an asteroid off its course, other organizations are mounting up planetary defense efforts. The latest planetary protection effort comes from a California-based nonprofit organization that is looking to meet this threat by designing a new asteroid deflection system that would use the space rock's own regolith to change its trajectory away from Earth.

Now, an asteroid is hurtling towards Earth and will make its closest approach to Earth today.

Asteroid 2023 LH2 details

The asteroid, designated as Asteroid 2023 LH2 by NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), will make its closest approach to Earth today, June 6, at a distance of 7.2 million kilometers. It is dashing towards Earth at a fearsome speed of 28544 kilometers per hour. Asteroid 2023 LH2 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEAs).

While this asteroid is travelling at a shockingly fast speed, it is not large enough to cause catastrophic damage to Earth. With a width of nearly of 110 feet, it can be compared to huge aircraft! It belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

Importance and types of asteroids

Scientists study asteroids to learn more about the early solar system and the conditions that existed when the planets were forming. Asteroids can also provide valuable resources such as water, metals, and other minerals. The three primary classifications of asteroids are C-type, S-type, and M-type. C-type asteroids, which are composed primarily of carbon-rich substances, are the most frequent. S-type asteroids, which are made up mainly of silicate minerals, are less common. M-type asteroids, which are primarily composed of metal, are the least prevalent.

But why are studies on asteroids so important? Scientists say that research is critical since it can provide valuable information on the early stages of the solar system and planetary development. Furthermore, these celestial bodies might contain useful resources such as metals and water, which may be utilized in forthcoming space missions.