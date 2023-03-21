    Trending News

    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    Gizmore Cloud
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Asteroid warning! NASA reveals 40-foot asteroid set for close Earth approach today

    Asteroid warning! NASA reveals 40-foot asteroid set for close Earth approach today

    A 40-foot asteroid is charging towards Earth and could make a close approach soon. NASA has revealed its details such as speed, distance and trajectory.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 21 2023, 09:49 IST
    Alert! 5 asteroids, including a 450-foot monster rock, racing towards Earth
    asteroid
    1/5 Asteroid 2023 EY – Asteroid 2023 EY, which is 52 feet wide, will make its closest approach to Earth today, March 17. The asteroid is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 29246 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by an extremely close distance of just 239,539 kilometers, which is even closer than the Moon! (Pixabay)
    Asteroid
    2/5 Asteroid 2018 UQ1 – Another asteroid named Asteroid 2018 UQ1 is heading for Earth and will make a close approach today, March 17. This 450-foot wide asteroid is heading for Earth at a blistering speed of 42037 kilometers per hour. It will pass by Earth at an extremely close distance of 4.1 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
    asteroid
    3/5 Asteroid 2023 ES1 - Asteroid 2023 ES1, which is 30 feet wide, will make a close approach today, March 17. This asteroid is heading for Earth at a speed of 28839 kilometers per hour. It will pass by Earth at a distance of just 1.9 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
    Asteroid
    4/5 Asteroid 2023 EZ - Asteroid 2023 EZ will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, March 18. This 64-foot wide asteroid will come as close as 6.2 million kilometers to Earth, reveals NASA. It is moving at a speed of 23771 kilometers per hour. (NASA)
    asteroid
    5/5 Asteroid 2016 WH - Asteroid 2016 WH, the 5th asteroid, with a width of approximately 44 feet, will be making its closest Earth approach on March 19. It will come as close as 6.9 million kilometers, according to NASA. The asteroid is moving at a fearsome speed of 42380 kilometers per hour. (Wikimedia Commons)
    asteroid
    View all Images
    Asteroid 2018 FE3 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids. (Pixabay)

    To study asteroids that are not in the asteroid belt and reveal those that are still unknown, NASA has the Lucy Space Mission in place. NASA launched the Lucy spacecraft on Oct. 16, 2021 from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. This is NASA's first space mission to study the Trojans, a group of asteroids which orbit the Sun in two groups, according to NASA. It is built to seek out trojan asteroids millions of kilometers from Earth.

    With the help of these space and ground-based telescopes, NASA has revealed that an asteroid is dashing towards Earth today, and it is a big one.

    Asteroid 2018 FE3 details

    The asteroid, called Asteroid 2018 FE3, is already on its way towards Earth travelling at a staggering speed of 19605 kilometers per hour. It will make its closest approach to Earth at a distance of just 3.8 million kilometers. 

    NASA has also revealed the asteroid's size, estimating it at around 40 feet wide, which makes it almost as big as a house! The asteroid is expected to miss the planet.

    Protection against asteroids

    To counter these asteroids which head for Earth for potential impact, NASA has already carried out the testing of its DART Mission for planetary protection. The space agency crashed a spacecraft into an oncoming asteroid to successfully divert it from its path.

    Now, ESA is also gearing up to build an early warning system for dangerous asteroids. Called NEOMIR (Near-Earth Object Mission in the InfraRed), the spacecraft would orbit between the Earth and the Sun at the L1 Lagrange Point, finding space rocks that otherwise get lost in the glare of the Sun, as per the ESA.

    The NEOMIR mission will act as an early warning system for asteroids 20 meters and larger that cannot be seen from the ground.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 21 Mar, 09:47 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    How to check Serial Number or IMEI Number on your iPhone
    iOS 16
    iOS 16: Try this magical iPhone photos trick, it is simply awesome
    iPhone tips and tricks
    iPhone tips and tricks: Take a full-page screenshot on your iPhone with just a tap
    Google Authenticator
    Don't get hacked! Protect your Gmail account with Google Authenticator; FREE for iPhones
    Cybersecurity
    Protect your digital business from DDoS attacks; Microsoft explains how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Find N2 Flip
    Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it

    Trending Stories

    Gizmore Cloud
    5 Smartwatches to gift on Women’s Day: NoiseFit Halo, Gizmore Cloud, Fitshot Aster and more
    GTA V
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
    Best water-resistant phones to buy on Holi: iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, more
    Amazon Prime Gaming
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games March 2023: Baldur's Gate, Book of Demons and more
    iPhone 14
    How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PS5 Pro
    PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports
    Minecraft
    Minecraft 1.19.4 update to release TODAY; Know what’s new and how to download
    PS5
    PS5 update! Sony adds Discord Invite, Variable Refresh Rate and other new features
    Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League
    Warner Bros. Delays ‘Suicide Squad’ Game Again After Fan Backlash
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile
    Call of Duty Warzone Mobile to launch soon; Could mean BAD NEWS for CoD: Mobile