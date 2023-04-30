Home Tech News Asteroids zooming towards Earth on May 1! One is a 100-foot monster, other two are 45-foot giants: NASA

Asteroids zooming towards Earth on May 1! One is a 100-foot monster, other two are 45-foot giants: NASA

Three humongous asteroids including one that is a 100-foot monster and another two that are over 45-foot wide will be making a close approach to planet Earth on May 1, 2023. Here is what NASA informs.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 30 2023, 20:03 IST
Best NASA Astronomy Pictures of the Week: Geomagnetic storms, Tarantula Nebula and more
Medulla Nebula Supernova Remnant
1/5 The Medulla Nebula Supernova Remnant (April 24) - It is CTB-1, also known as the Medulla Nebula Supernova Remnant. It is a rare cosmic bubble and the remnant of an ancient supernova explosion that occurred about 10000 years ago, according to NASA. The Medulla Nebula Supernova Remnant is given the name because of its brain-like shape and is located towards the constellation of Cassiopeia. (NASA/Kimberly Sibbald)
Auroras
2/5 Geomagnetic Storm sparks Auroras (April 25) - Stunning auroras sparked by the G4-class geomagnetic storm were captured from Caceres, Spain. But it wasn’t just Spain where the auroras were visible. According to a report by spaceweather.com, the stunning streaks of light were seen lighting up the sky in Europe, in several parts of the U.S., New Zealand and as far as south of France.  (NASA/Landon Moeller)
Full Moon
3/5 Full Moon shot through Arc de Triomphe (April 26) - This captured image is a fascinating snapshot of the full Moon through the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. The amount of Moon we see changes over the month, which is known as the lunar phases, and there are 8 in total - New Moon, waxing crescent, first quarter, waxing gibbous, full Moon, waning gibbous, third quarter and waning crescent Moon. (Stefano Zanarello/NASA)
Tarantula Nebula
4/5 The fascinating Tarantula Nebula (April 27) - is the 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula, located about 160,000 light-years away towards the constellation of Dorado. The 30 Doradus is also called the Tarantula Nebula because of its glowing filaments which resemble spider legs, according to NASA. The Nebula is special as it can be seen in the Southern sky with the naked eye. It resembles a large milky patch of stars when viewed from Earth. (NASA/SuperBIT)
runaway star Alpha Camelopardalis
5/5 Runaway star Alpha Camelopardalis (April 28) - It is a snapshot of Alpha Camelopardalis, a runaway star located about 4,000 light-years away in the long-necked constellation Camelopardalis. According to NASA, this star is moving through space at a rapid speed of about 60 kilometers per second. In fact, this star is about 25-30 times the size of our Sun and over 500,000 times brighter! NASA has also revealed that Alpha Camelopardalis is 5 times hotter than our Sun, with a temperature of about 30,000 Kelvin. (NASA/Andre Vilhena)
Asteroid
View all Images
Know what NASA has revealed about these asteroids nearing Earth on May 1. (Pixabay)

May 1, 2023 will see three asteroids approaching Earth and they will get very close. Out of these three asteroids, one is as large as 100-foot while the other two are 45-foot and 46-foot wide. According to NASA, any asteroid that comes within 4.6 million miles or 7.5 million kilometers of Earth, or is larger than approximately 150 meters, is considered potentially dangerous.

Therefore, in order to stay alert and be prepared to avoid any such incidents and situations where human lives can be lost, NASA keeps an eye on the movement of asteroids, their speed, how close will they come to Earth, and more. The space organisation uses its telescopes and observatories like NEOWISE to track and study asteroids. It also uses a variety of ground based telescopes like Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) located in the Antofagasta Region of Atacama Desert in Chile for the same.

Here is all you need to know about the asteroids that will be zooming towards planet Earth on Monday, May 1.

46 foot Asteroid 2023 HV

The massive 46-foot asteroid named 2023 HV will come as close as 0.856 million miles to Earth on May 1. This house sized rock is nearing earth at a great speed of 15649 km per hour, according to NASA's CNEOS data.

45 foot Asteroid 2018 VS6

It is another house sized asteroid of 45 foot which is hurtling towards Earth. It is moving at a speed of 41744 kilometers per hour and will be 1.24 million miles away from the planet.

100 foot Asteroid 2023 HY3

This is the third asteroid which will be making a close approach to Earth on Monday, May 1. It measures 100 feet in size, and will come as close as 3.98 million miles to Earth and is travelling at a speed of 23596 km per hour.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 Apr, 20:02 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way
iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets