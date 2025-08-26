Asus has introduced its new lineup of AI-powered laptops in India with the launch of the VivoBook 14 (M1407KA) and VivoBook S14 (M3407KA). Alongside these, the company also refreshed its VivoBook 15 (X1504VA) and VivoBook 14 (X1407CA) models, which now come with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and updated designs.

ASUS VivoBook S14, VivoBook 14: Key Specifications and Features

The newly launched VivoBook S14 and VivoBook 14 come equipped with up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processors. According to Asus, these models can handle up to 50 trillion operations per second, supported by IceCool Thermal Tech and customisable MyASUS fan profiles to maintain consistent performance.

In terms of display, the VivoBook S14 features a 14-inch OLED panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, up to FHD+ resolution, and 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. Meanwhile, the ASUS VivoBook 14 comes with a 14-inch FHD+ screen certified by TUV Rheinland for reduced blue light and flicker-free viewing.

Design-wise, the VivoBook S14 is 1.59 cm thin and weighs about 1.4 kg, while the VivoBook 14 is slightly heavier at 1.46 kg and measures 1.79 cm in thickness. Both carry MIL-STD 810H certification, indicating enhanced durability.

For productivity, the laptops include preloaded AI features such as Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, and Asus StoryCube. They also come with a dedicated Copilot key, making it easier to access AI-driven tools.

The VivoBook S14 houses a 70Wh battery that reportedly runs up to 23 hours and supports Type-C charging. The VivoBook 14 uses a smaller 42Wh battery with 65W charging support. Connectivity options include HDMI 2.1 and dual USB-C ports. The S14 model also features an FHD IR camera with Windows Hello support, a magnetic privacy shutter, and Microsoft Pluton security with Passkeys compatibility.

Meanwhile, the refreshed VivoBook 15 and VivoBook 14 (X1407CA) come with 13th Gen Intel Core processors in a redesigned chassis. These models are available in new colour options, including Terra Cotta and Platinum Gold.

Price in India