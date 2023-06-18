Home Tech News Aurora HDR AI: A powerful tool to take stunning, true-to-life, HD range photos

Aurora HDR AI: A powerful tool to take stunning, true-to-life, HD range photos

Aurora HDR has been developed by Skylum for Mac OS X and Windows to create High Dynamic range photographs

By: MEDHA JHA
| Updated on: Jun 18 2023, 16:13 IST
Aurora HDR is a powerful tool for photoraphers
Aurora HDR is a powerful tool for photoraphers (Luminar Neo)
Aurora HDR is a powerful tool for photoraphers
Aurora HDR is a powerful tool for photoraphers (Luminar Neo)

Aurora HDR AI is an advanced software tool that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) technology to revolutionize the process of creating high-dynamic-range (HDR) photographs. Developed by Skylum, Aurora HDR AI empowers photographers of all levels and skills to capture and produce stunning, true-to-life images with exceptional detail, clarity, and vibrant colors. Aurora HDR AI offers a comprehensive set of features and tools to bring your images to life. It was developed for Mac OS X and Windows.

HDR photography involves merging multiple exposures of the same scene, capturing a broader range of light and shadow details than what a single exposure can capture. Traditionally, creating HDR images required manual adjustment and blending of these exposures, which could be time-consuming and challenging to achieve optimal results. However, with Aurora HDR AI, this process is simplified and automated, enabling photographers to produce stunning HDR images effortlessly.

Aurora HDR AI's powerful AI algorithms analyze the different exposures and intelligently align and merge them, ensuring perfect registration and eliminating the need for manual alignment. The software also employs AI-based tone mapping techniques to enhance the dynamic range, bringing out intricate details in both the shadows and highlights of the image. The result is a beautifully balanced photograph with lifelike tones and impressive depth.

One of the standout features of Aurora HDR AI is its AI-powered image enhancement tools. The software can intelligently analyze the image and automatically apply adjustments to optimize colors, contrast, and sharpness. This AI-driven enhancement saves photographers time and effort, as they can achieve professional-grade results with just a few clicks.

Additionally, Aurora HDR AI offers a variety of presets and filters that photographers can apply to their images. These presets, developed by professional photographers and AI experts, provide instant artistic effects and styles, allowing photographers to quickly experiment and find the look that best suits their vision.

Aurora HDR AI also provides advanced editing tools for fine-tuning images, including selective adjustments, masking, and local adjustments. These tools give photographers precise control over specific areas of their images, allowing them to further enhance details, correct imperfections, and create a personalized touch.

The software's user-friendly interface and intuitive controls will appeal to everyone, whether you're a beginner exploring HDR photography or an experienced professional seeking to streamline your workflow.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jun, 15:57 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets