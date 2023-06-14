Home Tech News AWS suffers major outage! Takes down Alexa, Instagram, FIFA, more along with it

AWS suffers major outage! Takes down Alexa, Instagram, FIFA, more along with it

Amazon Web Services (AWS) suffered a major outage today, June 14. The disruption also affected several other servers including those of Instagram, Alexa, FIFA, TikTok and others.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 14 2023, 08:42 IST
AWS
AWS suffers a major outage in the early hours of June 14. (REUTERS)
AWS
AWS suffers a major outage in the early hours of June 14. (REUTERS)

Last night proved to be a rough time for many of the clients of Amazon Web Services (AWS) after it suffered a major outage. The cloud-based service provider going down affected a large part of the internet as servers of Instagram, FIFA, McDonald's app, TikTok, and others also were affected and had to deal with disruptions. Unsurprisingly, even Amazon's own services including Alexa and Amazon Music became a victim.

As per the online outage monitor Downdetector, as many as 12,000 reports were recorded at the peak of the disruption. Reports suggested that users were not able to access the platform. Similarly, outages affected many of its clients as well as these services were also facing difficulties in functioning. This is one of the biggest outages faced by the platform ever since its infamous 2017 outage, which was much larger in scale. 

AWS goes down, takes others along with it

The disruption began around 11:49 AM PDT, June 13 (12:19 AM IST, June 14) and lasted till about 3:37 PM PDT, June 13 (4:07 AM IST, June 14). According to reports, the reason behind the issue was a degradation of multiple parameters in the US-East-1 region. 

In its most recent update on AWS Health Dashboard, it noted, “Between 11:49 AM PDT and 3:37 PM PDT, we experienced increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region. Our engineering teams were immediately engaged and began investigating. We quickly narrowed down the root cause to be an issue with a subsystem responsible for capacity management for AWS Lambda, which caused errors directly for customers (including through API Gateway) and indirectly through the use of other AWS services”.

It also acknowledged that clients of AWS such as Instagram, McDonald's app, FIFA, TikTok, and others might have faced sign-in-related issues as well as limited access to AWS support calls.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Jun, 08:23 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer
pexels-max-rahubovskiy-6316066
Top 5 AC buying tips that you must follow to really beat the summer heat
pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies
Starfield
Xbox Games Showcase 2023: Starfield to Star Wars: Outlaws, check out the biggest announcements
Microsoft
Activision intervenes in Microsoft challenge to UK regulator's block
Minecraft
Minecraft update 1.20 releasing TODAY; Know what time you can download it
BGMI
Back with a bang! BGMI prize pool rockets to whopping Rs. 25 lakh!

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets