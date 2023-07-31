Home Tech News Bad news! Voyager 2 makes last call? NASA spacecraft lost out in space

Bad news! Voyager 2 makes last call? NASA spacecraft lost out in space

NASA's Voyager 2 may have lost contact with Earth forever due to a communication glitch, leaving it to roam around in interstellar space alone.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 31 2023, 16:23 IST
NASA
NASA's Voyager 2 might never contact Earth again (NASA)
NASA
NASA's Voyager 2 might never contact Earth again (NASA)

Voyager 2 is a space probe that was sent to explore planets far away in our solar system and it has reached the a region called interstellar space. Voyager 2 is the 2nd farthest human artefact from Earth after Voyager 1. But now, NASA is worried because something has gone wrong. The spacecraft's antenna has moved by two degrees due to a routine command glitch, and this little change has caused big trouble. Voyager 2 can't talk to Earth anymore or send back any data. The Deep Space Network's antennas on Earth can't reach it either. Voyager 2 is currently 19,935,511,250 kilometers away from Earth.

NASA fears that this might be the end of communication with Voyager 2. It's getting farther and farther away from Earth, and it may never be able to talk to us again. Right now, it's about 19.9 billion kilometers away.

But there's still a glimmer of hope. NASA thinks that this communication problem might be temporary. Voyager 2 is designed to reset itself a few times each year to point its antenna back at Earth. This reset might help it get back in touch with us. They plan to do the next reset on October 15.

The people in charge of the mission believe that even if they can't talk to Voyager 2 for a while, it will keep going on the path they intended for it. Voyager 1, its twin, is even farther away, about 24 billion kilometers, and it's still working well.

Originally, the Voyager probes were meant to explore the outer planets in our solar system. But NASA decided to keep the missions going after they passed the edges of our galaxy and moved into the space between stars, known as interstellar space. Voyager 1 is the farthest human-made thing from Earth, having crossed into interstellar space in 2012.

Voyager 2 took a different route and flew past Neptune in 1989. It entered interstellar space in 2018 and is still exploring that mysterious region. Both Voyagers have given us a lot of valuable information about space between stars.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 16:04 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Wave of asteroids coming! NASA reveals 5 rushing towards Earth; biggest is 150 feet wide
31 July 2023
Volatile Sun hurls out CME towards Earth; G2 geomagnetic storm threat looms
31 July 2023
NASA satellites track 150-foot Apollo group asteroid hurtling towards Earth
31 July 2023
NASA scientist reveals when an asteroid hit Earth last time
30 July 2023
Bad news! NASA loses contact with iconic Voyager 2 spacecraft
30 July 2023
Aliens: Do they exist? NASA scientist replies
29 July 2023
How scientists on Earth communicate with spacecraft? Check the tech behind it
29 July 2023
Can Asteroids pose a threat to Earth? NASA expert reveals the truth
29 July 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
Looking for the best student laptop? Here are top 5 tips you should consider before buying one.
Top 5 tips to buy a laptop for college
Whatsapp
Whatsapp scams: 10 top tips to protect personal identity
Safari
Safari Browser Tips & Tricks For iPhone
iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets