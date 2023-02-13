    Trending News

    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Bad photos on WhatsApp? No more! Check what's happening

    Bad photos on WhatsApp? No more! Check what's happening

    If you are worried about bad photos on WhatsApp, then your problems are likely over.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 13 2023, 23:11 IST
    In Pics: Send the best quality WhatsApp photos on iPhone, Android now; Know how
    WhatsApp
    1/5 Why does WhatsApp compress pictures while sharing it? This happens because in the Settings of the application the photo upload quality is set on auto by default, and therefore, the quality of the image while sharing depends on several factors like the internet connection, size of the image, and more. The app therefore, looks to downsize the image, which affects its quality. (PTI)
    image caption
    2/5 How to send the best quality photo on WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device and click on the three dots to go to WhatsApp Settings. From Settings you will have to select Storage and Data. After that you will have to tap on the Photo upload quality and select the Best Quality option and then click on Ok. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    3/5 Meanwhile, you can also check the steps to send photos and videos on WhatsApp here: Go to WhatsApp and open an individual or group chat where you want to send the photo or video. Click on the Attach icon, then follow the steps mentioned below: (PTI)
    image caption
    4/5 On an Android device, click on the gallery to select an existing photo or video from your phone. Tap and hold to select multiple images. You can also add captions to photos and videos. Swipe between photos to add captions to each one and finally click on the send icon. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    5/5 While iPhone users will have to click on the plus icon and then select Photo and Video Library to select a photo or video from your iPhone's photos or albums. After selecting a photo or video, tap Add at the bottom left to select multiple photos or videos at once. (Pixabay)
    WhatsApp
    View all Images
    WhatsApp will soon release a feature for desktop users to share high-quality images without compression. (Pixabay)

    Do you find it difficult to share images on WhatsApp while keeping their high quality intact? No? Well, your problem is about to end. Thanks to the upcoming feature, you will find that image compression, which is the reason for bad quality photos, by WhatsApp will be a thing of the past! WhatsApp's update tracker, WabetaInfo has revealed that instant messaging app is working on a new feature that will allow you to send photos in their original quality, preserving their resolution. This expected feature will undoubtedly be considered as a significant upgrade, enhancing the image-sending experience for WhatsApp users.

    Earlier, WabetaInfo shared that a new feature is under development which will provide an option to manage photo quality. However, "the feature is still in development on WhatsApp beta for Android, but we have news about the development on WhatsApp Desktop beta," the report added.

    While sharing a screenshot, WabetaInfo explained that WhatsApp is in the process of implementing a similar feature on its desktop application. With this feature, users will be able to send images while retaining their original resolution and clarity, avoiding image compression that happens at present.

    The report suggested that WhatsApp users will still be in full control of sending images even with the introduction of this new feature. That means, after the release of the Photo Quality feature, you will still have the option to send images through the standard compression method. This feature can be beneficial for individuals looking to save storage space, and it is set as the default option.

    Upcoming WhatsApp features

    Not just this, WhatsApp is also rolling out a new camera mode to some users that will let you switch to video mode from photo mode with just a tap. That means, you will no longer need to tap and hold to record videos and bring the hands-free video recording experience.

    Meanwhile, the instant messaging app has already rolled out a bunch of new features for WhatsApp status including voice note, emoji reaction, and more. If you haven't received these features, then you should update your WhatsApp now.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 13 Feb, 23:11 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
    GTA Online
    GTA Online weekly update is OUT: Know how to get Podium and Prize Ride vehicles
    Hogwarts Legacy
    ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Leaves Some Gamers Conflicted Over Rowling’s Trans Views
    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble