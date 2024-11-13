Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Bali volcano eruption: How to check online if your flight is cancelled or not

In 2016, a similar volcanic event on Lombok resulted in prolonged flight cancellations, affecting thousands of passengers for days.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Nov 13 2024, 09:18 IST
Eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki near Bali caused a significant ash cloud to drift over the region. (X.com/MaryamFaruque)

Bali volcano eruption has left thousands stranded in the coastal city as massive ash clouds take over the sky. The eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki near Bali caused a significant ash cloud to drift over the region. Due to this, several major international airlines were forced to ground their flights to ensure passengers' safety. The eruption is part of ongoing volcanic activity in the region, which has caused disruption to air travel in the past. Air traffic authorities are monitoring the situation closely and travellers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates before heading to the airport. If you are travelling to Bali anytime soon, you can check whether your flight is cancelled or not by heading to Bali airport's website.

To check online if your Bali flight is cancelled or not, you can head to bali-airport.com that has all the information about the departing flights. Most of the flights on the website have been cancelled due to volcanic eruptions.

Also read: Searching 'Bengal Cats' on Google may land you in big trouble

Bali volcano eruption: How long will the travellers have to wait

It is not yet clear when the flights will resume but reports suggest that the ash cloud will not be a danger after 2pm Wednesday. While airlines have promised more information as the situation unfolds, the current disruption is causing uncertainty for many travellers. In 2016, a similar volcanic event on Lombok resulted in prolonged flight cancellations, affecting thousands of passengers for days.

First Published Date: 13 Nov, 08:10 IST
