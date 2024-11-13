Bali Volcano: Flight tracking website show empty air space around Denpasar

Bali volcano eruption: Recent eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki, located near Bali, has left thousands stranded as airlines suspend flights due to significant ash plume over the region. The eruption is part of ongoing volcanic activity in the region, which has previously disrupted air traffic. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and travellers are urged to check with their airlines for the latest updates before heading to the airport. For those heading to Bali, the airport's website offers up-to-date flight information. Most departures have been cancelled, and the situation remains fluid, with uncertainty around when services will resume. As travellers wait for flight operations to resume, empty air space can be seen around Denpasar on flight tracking websites.

While browsing on flight tracking platform FlightAware, you can see a void over Denpasar in Bali. The empty airspace reflects on the damage that ash clouds from a volcanic eruption can have on flight operations.

Bali volcano eruption: Flights may resume soon

While reports suggest the ash cloud could dissipate by 2pm on Wednesday, the impact on flights is still significant. Airlines have promised to keep passengers informed as the situation develops. In 2016, a similar eruption on neighbouring Lombok caused prolonged flight cancellations, leaving thousands of travellers stranded for days.

For the latest updates, passengers are advised to check the Bali airport website, bali-airport.com, to see if their flights have been affected. As authorities continue to assess the situation, it remains unclear when normal air traffic will be restored.



