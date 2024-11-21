Battlegrounds Mobile India: BGMI 3.5 Update Arrives on 21 November- New Icemire Frontier Mode, New Features And More

Battlegrounds Mobile India: The much-anticipated BGMI 3.5 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is set to launch on 21st November 2024, bringing an array of thrilling features and improvements. Developer Krafton has officially unveiled details through its 3.5 update podcast, giving players a glimpse of what's in store.

Update Schedule: BGMI 3.5 Rollout Times for Android and iOS

The update will be rolled out in phases, as seen with previous versions. Here's the timeline:

- Android Devices: Between 06:30 AM and 11:30 AM IST.

- iOS Devices: Around 08:30 AM IST.

Players should ensure they have sufficient storage space and a stable internet connection to download the update seamlessly.

Icemire Frontier Mode: What is it

The highlight of the 3.5 update is the introduction of the Icemire Frontier mode, set in a frosty landscape brimming with challenges. This new mode offers:

Key Locations

- Frostheim: The heart of the Icemire Frontier, featuring strategic spots like:

- Chieftain's Fortress: Includes an underground ritual room with valuable supplies.

- Beast-Taming Arena: Adds a unique gameplay element to the area.

- Glacier Village: Packed with high-quality loot and opportunities to collect respawn cards, this area is set to be a hotspot for intense battles.

Players can also search for the Ice Crystal Crate, which may contain a Grand Reward, adding an extra layer of excitement.

BGMI 3.5 update: Frostborne Dragon

The Frostborne Dragon, a formidable foe, awaits players in the Dragon's Lair. This powerful beast can attack both on the ground and in the air, offering significant rewards for those brave enough to defeat it.

New Animal Vehicles: Mammoth and Sabertooth Tiger

The update also introduces animal-themed vehicles, adding unique mobility options:

- Mammoth:

- Seats up to four players.

- Allows three passengers to shoot while riding.

- Features a dance ability for emotes.

- Can be temporarily disabled by targeting its weak points but recovers after three seconds.

- Sabertooth Tiger:

- A two-seater vehicle.

- Both driver and passenger can shoot while riding.

- Equipped with drift and jump abilities, offering tactical advantages during combat.

What to Expect from the BGMI 3.5 Update

The BGMI 3.5 update promises to elevate gameplay with its Icemire Frontier mode, exciting new vehicles, and enhanced challenges. Players can expect action-packed adventures and intense battles as they explore Frostheim and Glacier Village or face off against the Frostborne Dragon.

Make sure to update your game on 21st November and dive into the frosty thrills of the Icemire Frontier.