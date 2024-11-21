Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Battlegrounds Mobile India: BGMI 3.5 Update Arrives on 21 November- New Icemire Frontier Mode, New Features And More

Battlegrounds Mobile India: BGMI 3.5 Update Arrives on 21 November- New Icemire Frontier Mode, New Features And More

Battlegrounds Mobile India: The highlight of the BGMI 3.5 update is the introduction of the Icemire Frontier mode, set in a frosty landscape brimming with challenges.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 21 2024, 09:51 IST
BGMI 3.5 update promises to elevate gameplay with its Icemire Frontier mode, exciting new vehicles, and enhanced challenges.
BGMI 3.5 update promises to elevate gameplay with its Icemire Frontier mode, exciting new vehicles, and enhanced challenges.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: The much-anticipated BGMI 3.5 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is set to launch on 21st November 2024, bringing an array of thrilling features and improvements. Developer Krafton has officially unveiled details through its 3.5 update podcast, giving players a glimpse of what's in store.

Update Schedule: BGMI 3.5 Rollout Times for Android and iOS

The update will be rolled out in phases, as seen with previous versions. Here's the timeline:

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

- Android Devices: Between 06:30 AM and 11:30 AM IST.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

- iOS Devices: Around 08:30 AM IST.

Players should ensure they have sufficient storage space and a stable internet connection to download the update seamlessly.

Icemire Frontier Mode: What is it

The highlight of the 3.5 update is the introduction of the Icemire Frontier mode, set in a frosty landscape brimming with challenges. This new mode offers:

Key Locations

- Frostheim: The heart of the Icemire Frontier, featuring strategic spots like:

- Chieftain's Fortress: Includes an underground ritual room with valuable supplies.

- Beast-Taming Arena: Adds a unique gameplay element to the area.

- Glacier Village: Packed with high-quality loot and opportunities to collect respawn cards, this area is set to be a hotspot for intense battles.

Also read: GTA 6 leaked screenshots unveil stunning coastal details; New trailer expected to drop soon

Players can also search for the Ice Crystal Crate, which may contain a Grand Reward, adding an extra layer of excitement.

BGMI 3.5 update: Frostborne Dragon

The Frostborne Dragon, a formidable foe, awaits players in the Dragon's Lair. This powerful beast can attack both on the ground and in the air, offering significant rewards for those brave enough to defeat it.

New Animal Vehicles: Mammoth and Sabertooth Tiger

The update also introduces animal-themed vehicles, adding unique mobility options:

- Mammoth:

- Seats up to four players.

- Allows three passengers to shoot while riding.

- Features a dance ability for emotes.

- Can be temporarily disabled by targeting its weak points but recovers after three seconds.

- Sabertooth Tiger:

- A two-seater vehicle.

- Both driver and passenger can shoot while riding.

- Equipped with drift and jump abilities, offering tactical advantages during combat.

Also read: GTA 6 new trailer around the corner? Fans dive deep into leaks and lunar phases

What to Expect from the BGMI 3.5 Update

The BGMI 3.5 update promises to elevate gameplay with its Icemire Frontier mode, exciting new vehicles, and enhanced challenges. Players can expect action-packed adventures and intense battles as they explore Frostheim and Glacier Village or face off against the Frostborne Dragon.

Make sure to update your game on 21st November and dive into the frosty thrills of the Icemire Frontier.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Nov, 09:51 IST
Tags:
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

PlayStation Portal

You don't need a PS5 to play games on PS Portal anymore because..
GTA 6

GTA 6 launch speculation grows as promo suggests trailer release on…
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20: Grand Finals Week event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 20: Grand Finals Week event
Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: How to download and install on PC, step-by-step guide for smooth gameplay
BGMI 3.5 update release date

BGMI 3.5 update release date: New features and challenges arriving on…

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets