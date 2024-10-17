Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under 20000

If you are someone who lives in big cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Banglore, and others, then you must be familiar with the pollution season when a heavy cloud of dust and impure air pollutes your surroundings. As the Diwali season approaches, pollution in several regions tends to rise, compelling people to invest in air pollution to keep their surroundings fresh and breathable. Therefore, as a budget-friendly solution, we have curated a list of the top 5 air purifiers under Rs.20000 to make your research easy.

List of Best Selling Products

Also read: Apple iPad Mini 7 vs iPad Mini 6: Know if you should consider buying the latest

Top 5 air purifiers under ₹ 20000

Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1715:This Philips air purifier is suitable for a medium-sized room of about 380 sqft as it takes about 10 minutes to purify the air. The Philips Smart Air Purifier claims to protect from pollen, dust, pet dander, smog or gases and viruses and captures 99.97% of particles up to 0.003 microns. It comes with several features, such as AQI monitoring, smart controls, and more.

B0B2JXQMGJ-1

Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier: This air purifier comes with three layers of filter protection that include a primary filter, a True HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter that claims to kill 99.99% of pollutants. It will keep your surroundings safe from pollen, dust mites, and pet dander. Apart from pollutants, it also removes common air pollutants like pet odour, cooking fumes and others.

B0C1P65Y4H-2

Also read: Samsung may kill Settings app in Galaxy smartphones, this can be the reason

AGARO Imperial Air Purifier: Another air purifier that you should consider buying is the AGARO Imperial which comes with 7 stage purification system. The devices come equipped with HEPA Filtration, Anion Generator and UV based Purification. It also comes with features such as 3 speed settings, timer adjustment, and air quality indicator.

B0C6TXHS2D-3

SHARP Professional Air Purifier: This is one of the highly technological and feature-filled air purifiers in the given budget. This device uses a dual Purification method that utilises both plasmablasts and filters to purify the air. Its HEPA Filter claims to trap 99.97% of allergens and microscopic dust. Apart from these features, it also comes with a shower mode, auto-restart option, auto and manual modes, dust and odour sensor and low noise level.

B0CGBW2HHY-4

Also read: Google introduces new AI-backed features to transform shopping: Check details

Havells Studio Meditate AP 250 Air purifier: Lastly, we have the Havells Studio Meditate AP 250 Air purifier which comes with Spacetech Air Purification Technology. It involves several stages of purification that include Pre-Filter Mesh, H14 HEPA Filter, Anti Microbial Coating, Granular Activated Carbon, UV A and UV C, and TiO2 Module. It also offers onboard AQI monitoring and other device control.

B0D4Y55DQX-5

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!