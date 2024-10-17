 Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under ₹20000 | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under 20000

Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under 20000

Check out the list of top 5 air purifiers from brands such as Xiaomi, Havells, SHARP, and others to beat the pollution season.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 17 2024, 11:36 IST
Beat the pollution this Diwali season: Check top 5 air purifiers under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20000
Keep your surroundings breathable and pure with these top 5 air purifiers under 20000. (Philips)

Products included in this article

18% OFF
Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1715-Purifies rooms up to 36 m² -Removes 99.97% of Pollen,Dust, Smoke, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Quiet and Low energy consumption, Ideal for Bedrooms,White
(126)
₹13,999 ₹16,995
Buy now 33% OFF
Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for Home, AQI Display, HEPA & Carbon Filter, traps 99.99% Virus Dust & Odor, Covers up to 462 Sq ft, App Control, Allergy Care Certified, Alexa and GA
(548)
₹9,999 ₹14,999
Buy now 57% OFF
AGARO Imperial Air Purifier For Home, Bedroom, Green True HEPA Filter H14, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, 7 Stage Purification, Covers 400 Sqft, 8500 Hrs Filter Life
(161)
₹14,999 ₹34,999
Buy now 40% OFF
SHARP Professional Air Purifier for Home I Multi-Stage Purification with HEPA+Carbon+Pre-filter & Plasmacluster (Remove Mold, Bacteria, Virus, VOCs) | Traps 99.97% Impurities I Cover: 680 ft² (Gold)
(21)
₹17,990 ₹30,000
Buy now 39% OFF
Havells Studio Meditate AP 250 Air purifier with SpaceTech Air Purification Technology | Remote Control with TiO2 module & Integrated H14 HEPA filter (Silver Satin)
₹19,999 ₹32,999
Buy now

If you are someone who lives in big cities such as Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Banglore, and others, then you must be familiar with the pollution season when a heavy cloud of dust and impure air pollutes your surroundings. As the Diwali season approaches, pollution in several regions tends to rise, compelling people to invest in air pollution to keep their surroundings fresh and breathable. Therefore, as a budget-friendly solution, we have curated a list of the top 5 air purifiers under Rs.20000 to make your research easy.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1715-Purifies rooms up to 36 m² -Removes 99.97% of Pollen,Dust, Smoke, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Quiet and Low energy consumption, Ideal for Bedrooms,White 4.6/5 ₹ 13,999
Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier for Home, AQI Display, HEPA & Carbon Filter, traps 99.99% Virus Dust & Odor, Covers up to 462 Sq ft, App Control, Allergy Care Certified, Alexa and GA 4.2/5 ₹ 9,999
AGARO Imperial Air Purifier For Home, Bedroom, Green True HEPA Filter H14, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.1 Particles, 7 Stage Purification, Covers 400 Sqft, 8500 Hrs Filter Life 4.4/5 ₹ 14,999
SHARP Professional Air Purifier for Home I Multi-Stage Purification with HEPA+Carbon+Pre-filter & Plasmacluster (Remove Mold, Bacteria, Virus, VOCs) | Traps 99.97% Impurities I Cover: 680 ft² (Gold) 3.9/5 ₹ 17,990
Havells Studio Meditate AP 250 Air purifier with SpaceTech Air Purification Technology | Remote Control with TiO2 module & Integrated H14 HEPA filter (Silver Satin) - ₹ 19,999

Also read: Apple iPad Mini 7 vs iPad Mini 6: Know if you should consider buying the latest

Top 5 air purifiers under 20000

Philips Smart Air Purifier AC1715:This Philips air purifier is suitable for a medium-sized room of about 380 sqft as it takes about 10 minutes to purify the air. The Philips Smart Air Purifier claims to protect from pollen, dust, pet dander, smog or gases and viruses and captures 99.97% of particles up to 0.003 microns. It comes with several features, such as AQI monitoring, smart controls, and more.

B0B2JXQMGJ-1

Xiaomi 4 Lite Smart Air Purifier: This air purifier comes with three layers of filter protection that include a primary filter, a True HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter that claims to kill 99.99% of pollutants. It will keep your surroundings safe from pollen, dust mites, and pet dander. Apart from pollutants, it also removes common air pollutants like pet odour, cooking fumes and others.

B0C1P65Y4H-2

Also read: Samsung may kill Settings app in Galaxy smartphones, this can be the reason

AGARO Imperial Air Purifier: Another air purifier that you should consider buying is the AGARO Imperial which comes with 7 stage purification system. The devices come equipped with HEPA Filtration, Anion Generator and UV based Purification. It also comes with features such as 3 speed settings, timer adjustment, and air quality indicator.

B0C6TXHS2D-3

SHARP Professional Air Purifier: This is one of the highly technological and feature-filled air purifiers in the given budget. This device uses a dual Purification method that utilises both plasmablasts and filters to purify the air. Its HEPA Filter claims to trap 99.97% of allergens and microscopic dust. Apart from these features, it also comes with a shower mode, auto-restart option, auto and manual modes, dust and odour sensor and low noise level.

B0CGBW2HHY-4

Also read: Google introduces new AI-backed features to transform shopping: Check details

Havells Studio Meditate AP 250 Air purifier: Lastly, we have the Havells Studio Meditate AP 250 Air purifier which comes with Spacetech Air Purification Technology. It involves several stages of purification that include Pre-Filter Mesh, H14 HEPA Filter, Anti Microbial Coating, Granular Activated Carbon, UV A and UV C, and TiO2 Module. It also offers onboard AQI monitoring and other device control.

B0D4Y55DQX-5

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Oct, 11:36 IST
Tags:
Trending: ios 18.1 releasing soon: apple rolls out new beta ahead of big launch hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 releasing soon: iphone users to get power to set ‘primary’ email pm internship scheme 2024: how to apply, eligibility criteria, and benefits iphone 14 pro max: release date to expected specifications; everything we know so far reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details ios 18.1 releasing soon: iphone users can no longer downgrade to ios 18 how to view saved wifi password on android - with and without root windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty

Call of Duty: New titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Black Ops 6 FSR 3.1 update and more you should know about
World of Warcraft 20th Anniversary celebratory update launches on October 22,

World of Warcraft 20th anniversary update coming soon: Know what’s coming, release date
GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6 trailer 2 speculation grows as Lucia’s rumoured voice actor resurfaces on Instagram after hiatus- Details
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16: Light Vs Dark event rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 16: Light Vs Dark event rewards
Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming to allow users to stream personal game libraries starting next month- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Apple September 2024 Event Live Updates: Stay tuned to this live blog to know iPhone 16 launch price along with iPhone 16 Pro series specifications, pricing and all details.

5 best camera-centric smartphones to capture memories this festive season: iPhone 16, Pixel 9 Pro XL and more
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone

4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone
Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy

Amazon Sale 2024: From Amazfit to Samsung, check out top 5 smartwatches to buy
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets