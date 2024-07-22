 Bengaluru woman loses ₹1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened | Tech News
A Bengaluru woman lost 1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials. (Pexels)

A 77-year-old woman in Bengaluru recently fell victim to an online scam, losing Rs. 1.2 crore. Lakshmi Shivakumar received a call from someone posing as a Telecom Department official, who accused her of illegal activities using a SIM card in her name. The caller claimed a complaint had been filed with the Mumbai crime branch.

Shivakumar later received calls from individuals claiming to be officers from the Mumbai Crime Branch. They accused her of money laundering and demanded details about her bank accounts and investments, threatening arrest if she did not comply. The fraudsters presented forged documents, including a fake FIR and Supreme Court arrest warrant, to add credibility to their claims.

Believing the scam, Shivakumar transferred Rs. 1,28,70,000 to the fraudsters. They assured her the money would be returned once the investigation was completed. After waiting without hearing back, Shivakumar tried to contact them, but they had become unreachable. Realising she had been scammed, she filed a police complaint.

To avoid falling victim to similar scams, follow these safety tips:

1. Be cautious of unsolicited calls and messages. Do not share personal or financial information with unknown callers or through unverified links.

2. Verify the authenticity of any requests for money or personal details through official channels.

3. Install and update security software on your devices to protect against malware and other threats.

4. Stay informed about the latest cyber threats and scams by reading online resources or attending awareness programs.

5. Be careful about sharing sensitive information on social media platforms.

6. Use strong, complex passwords for all online accounts and enable two-factor authentication when possible.

7. Regularly monitor your bank accounts and report any suspicious activity immediately.

By staying vigilant and informed, you can protect yourself from online fraud and avoid falling victim to scams like the one experienced by Shivakumar.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets