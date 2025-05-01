Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Best deals on power banks in Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025- Check now

Amazon Great Summer Sale is live. Get unbeatable deals on power banks. Discover top options to keep your devices charged and ready for any adventure.

| Updated on: May 01 2025, 08:29 IST
Grab unbeatable deals on top power banks, ensuring your devices stay charged on the go. (Pexels)

Ambrane 10000mAh Magnetic Wireless Power Bank with Stand, 15W Wireless Fast Charging, Compact 22.5W PD Wired Charger, Compatible with iPhone 12/13/14/15 & Other Wireless Devices (Aerosync PB10,Black)
The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 brings some of the best deals on mobile accessories, and power banks are at the forefront. As mobile devices become a vital part of daily life, power banks ensure that users stay connected and powered up when away from a charging outlet. Whether you're travelling, commuting, or simply on the go, a reliable power bank can be the solution to keeping your devices functional. In this sale, top brands offer discounts on high-quality power banks with features like fast charging, multiple ports, and compact designs. Check out the top picks below to grab your ideal power bank at a bargain price.

Here are some of the best power bank deals from Amazon's Summer Sale 2025:

Portronics Luxcell MagClick 10K

The Portronics Luxcell MagClick 10K power bank supports 15W MagSafe wireless charging for Qi-enabled devices, including iPhone 12 and newer models, Samsung Galaxy S series, and others. With a 10,000mAh capacity, this power bank provides fast charging through a Type-C PD Port and a USB MACH port, allowing you to charge multiple devices simultaneously. It can also be recharged through the Type C port. It works with smartphones, tablets, earbuds, smartwatches, and other USB-powered devices. The Portronics Luxcell MagClick 10K is available for Rs. 1,349 during the sale.

Ambrane Aerosync PB 10

The Ambrane Aerosync PB 10 comes with a 10,000mAh battery and supports 15W wireless charging. It also offers 22.5W wired charging and is compatible with MagSafe for iPhone 12 and newer models. The power bank has one USB output port and one Type-C output port, along with a Type-C input port for recharging. The Ambrane Aerosync PB 10 is priced at 1,199 in the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

Xiaomi Power Bank 4i 10000mAh

Xiaomi's Power Bank 4i is known for its compact design and efficient power management. It features a 10,000mAh capacity and comes with three output ports, including Type-C and USB. The power bank supports Power Delivery (PD) and Quick Charge 3.0 for fast charging of both old and new devices. The Xiaomi Power Bank 4i is now available for Rs. 1,099 during the Amazon Summer sale.

Ambrane PowerLit Ultra Lite 85W (20,000mAh)

The Ambrane PowerLit Ultra Lite offers a powerful 20,000mAh capacity and can output up to 85W. It is designed to charge laptops, smartphones, and other devices efficiently. It has three output ports, including USB-A and dual Type-C ports, with PD support for fast charging. It can recharge fully in less than two hours with a 65W PD charger. Weighing 388g, this power bank is both durable and compact, equipped with multi-layer protection. The Ambrane PowerLit Ultra Lite is priced at Rs. 3,799.

Anker PowerCore 20K Power Bank (20,000mAh)

Anker's PowerCore 20K power bank provides a 20,000mAh capacity and supports up to 87W fast charging. It can charge multiple devices at once, distributing up to 65W to one device. It can charge a 14-inch MacBook Pro to 50% in under 40 minutes. The built-in USB-C cable can fast-charge devices like the iPhone 15 Pro and MacBook Air. This power bank is designed for durability, with cables that endure over 10,000 bends. The Anker PowerCore 20K is priced at Rs. 4,999 during the Amazon Summer Sale 2025.

