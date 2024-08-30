 Best gaming monitors from LG, Samsung and others for ultimate gaming experience | Tech News
Best gaming monitors from LG, Samsung and others for ultimate gaming experience

Discover the top 10 gaming monitors with high refresh rates, 4K resolution, and the best overall features to enhance your gaming experience.

By: AFFILIATE DESK
Updated on: Aug 30 2024, 15:58 IST
1. LG 27GN650 UltraGearTM Gaming Monitor

B0D2NY4C69-1

Experience immersive gaming with the LG 27GN650 UltraGearTM Gaming Monitor. This monitor features a 27-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync technology, and an ultra-fast 1ms response time. With QHD resolution and HDR10 support, you'll enjoy stunning visuals and smooth gameplay.

Specifications:

  • 27-inch display
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • QHD resolution
  • AMD FreeSync technology
  • HDR10 support

2. Acer Nitro XV272U P

B0CCSL95T1-2

The Acer Nitro XV272U P is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate and WQHD resolution. It features AMD Radeon FreeSync technology for tear-free gaming and a 1ms VRB response time for a competitive edge. With VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400, you'll experience vivid and lifelike visuals.

Specifications:

  • 27-inch display
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • WQHD resolution
  • AMD Radeon FreeSync technology
  • VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Tear-free gaming with FreeSync technology

May not be suitable for budget-conscious users

Vivid and lifelike visuals with HDR

3. Samsung LS24AG320NWXXL Gaming Monitor

B0C4YS5PSK-3

Elevate your gaming experience with the Samsung LS24AG320NWXXL Gaming Monitor. This 24-inch monitor features a 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync technology, and an adjustable stand with eye-saver mode. With a 1ms response time and FHD resolution, you'll enjoy smooth and immersive gameplay.

Specifications:

  • 24-inch display
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • FHD resolution
  • AMD FreeSync technology
  • Adjustable stand with eye-saver mode

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Eye-saver mode for comfortable gaming

Smaller screen size may not be suitable for some users

Smooth and immersive gameplay with high refresh rate

4. Lenovo Legion Y25f-10 Gaming Monitor

B0CV4CTTY1-4

Immerse yourself in fast-paced gaming with the Lenovo Legion Y25f-10 Gaming Monitor. This 24.5-inch monitor features a 240Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync technology, and a 1ms response time. With Full HD resolution and an adjustable stand, you'll experience fluid and responsive gameplay.

Specifications:

  • 24.5-inch display
  • 240Hz refresh rate
  • Full HD resolution
  • AMD FreeSync technology
  • Adjustable stand

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Ultra-fast refresh rate for fluid gameplay

May be overkill for casual gamers

Responsive and accurate 1ms response time

B09CL2JHZK-5

Immerse yourself in the action with the MSI Optix MAG342CQR Curved Gaming Monitor. This 34-inch monitor features a 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium technology, and a 1ms response time. With UWQHD resolution and a curved display, you'll enjoy a truly immersive gaming experience.

Specifications:

  • 34-inch curved display
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • UWQHD resolution
  • AMD FreeSync Premium technology
  • Curved display

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Immersive curved display for a cinematic gaming experience

Large screen size may not be suitable for small desks

High refresh rate for smooth gameplay

6. LG Ultragear 27GN800-B Gaming Monitor

B09T34GSX7-6

Experience breathtaking visuals with the LG Ultragear 27GN800-B Gaming Monitor. This 27-inch monitor features a 144Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, and HDR10 support. With QHD resolution and an ultra-thin bezel, you'll enjoy stunning and seamless gameplay.

Specifications:

  • 27-inch display
  • 144Hz refresh rate
  • QHD resolution
  • NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility
  • HDR10 support

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Seamless and stunning visuals with ultra-thin bezel

May not be suitable for budget-conscious users

NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility for tear-free gaming

7. MSI G274QPF-E2 Gaming Monitor

B0CR9ZS4ZK-7

Get the competitive edge with the MSI G274QPF-E2 Gaming Monitor. This 27-inch monitor features a 165Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium technology, and a 1ms response time. With QHD resolution and a frameless design, you'll experience smooth and immersive gaming.

Specifications:

  • 27-inch display
  • 165Hz refresh rate
  • QHD resolution
  • AMD FreeSync Premium technology
  • Frameless design

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Frameless design for an immersive viewing experience

May not be suitable for users on a tight budget

High refresh rate for smooth gaming

8. Samsung LS27BG400EWXXL Gaming Monitor

B0B3RT4DPC-8

Immerse yourself in action-packed gaming with the Samsung LS27BG400EWXXL Gaming Monitor. This 27-inch ultrawide monitor features a 75Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync technology, and an eye-saver mode. With FHD resolution and a slim design, you'll enjoy an expansive and comfortable gaming experience.

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Ultrawide display for an immersive gaming experience

Lower refresh rate may not be suitable for competitive gaming

Eye-saver mode for comfortable gaming

gaming monitor Top Features Comparison:

Product NameRefresh RateResolution
LG 27GN650 UltraGearTM Gaming Monitor144HzQHD
Acer Nitro XV272U P144HzWQHD
Samsung LS24AG320NWXXL Gaming Monitor144HzFHD
Lenovo Legion Y25f-10 Gaming Monitor240HzFull HD
MSI Optix MAG342CQR Curved Gaming Monitor144HzUWQHD
LG Ultragear 27GN800-B Gaming Monitor144HzQHD
MSI G274QPF-E2 Gaming Monitor165HzQHD
Samsung LS27BG400EWXXL Gaming Monitor75HzFHD

Best Value for Money:

The Lenovo Legion Y25f-10 Gaming Monitor offers the best value for money with its 240Hz refresh rate, FreeSync technology, and Full HD resolution. It provides a competitive edge for gamers at an affordable price point.

Best Overall Product:

The LG 27GN650 UltraGearTM Gaming Monitor stands out as the best overall product with its 144Hz refresh rate, QHD resolution, and AMD FreeSync technology. It offers a perfect balance of performance and visual quality for an unparalleled gaming experience.

How to find the perfect gaming monitor:

When choosing the perfect gaming monitor, consider the refresh rate, resolution, and technology features such as FreeSync or G-SYNC compatibility. Assess your gaming needs and budget to find the monitor that best suits your requirements.

FAQs on gaming monitor

What is the average price range for gaming monitors?

Gaming monitors typically range from 15,000 to 50,000 rupees, depending on the features and specifications.

Do all gaming monitors support FreeSync or G-SYNC technology?

Not all gaming monitors support FreeSync or G-SYNC technology. It's essential to check the product specifications before making a purchase.

What is the ideal refresh rate for competitive gaming?

For competitive gaming, a refresh rate of 144Hz or higher is recommended for smooth and responsive gameplay.

Are curved gaming monitors better than flat ones?

Curved gaming monitors provide a more immersive viewing experience, but the choice between curved and flat monitors ultimately depends on personal preference.

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 15:58 IST

First Published Date: 30 Aug, 15:58 IST
