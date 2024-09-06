Best portable monitors from Asus, Acer and others for working on the go

Portable monitors have become essential for professionals and entertainment enthusiasts on the go. Whether you need a secondary screen for work or a larger display for streaming and gaming, these portable monitors offer versatility and convenience. From compact and ultra-slim designs to touchscreen and USB-C connectivity, there's a portable monitor to suit every need. In this article, we'll explore the top 10 portable monitors available on the market, highlighting their key features and benefits to help you make an informed decision.

List of Best Selling Products

1. ViewSonic Portable Monitor with One Cable Solution

The ViewSonic portable monitor offers a convenient one-cable solution for easy connectivity and setup. With a 15.6-inch display and full HD resolution, it provides crisp and clear visuals for work and entertainment. The monitor also features a slim and lightweight design for portability.

Specifications:

15.6-inch Full HD display

One-cable solution for easy connectivity

Slim and lightweight design

Wide viewing angles

Compatible with laptops and mobile devices

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convenient one-cable setup Limited adjustability Crisp and clear visuals No built-in speakers Wide viewing angles

2. Acer Portable Monitor with FreeSync Technology

The Acer portable monitor features a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution and AMD FreeSync technology for smooth and tear-free visuals. With a lightweight and slim design, it's ideal for on-the-go productivity and entertainment. The monitor also offers wide compatibility with devices and easy setup.

Specifications:

15.6-inch Full HD display

AMD FreeSync technology

Ultra-slim and lightweight design

Wide compatibility with devices

Low blue light filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Smooth and tear-free visuals Limited adjustability Portable and lightweight design No touchscreen functionality Easy setup and wide compatibility

3. Lenovo Ultraslim Portable Monitor

The Lenovo ultraslim portable monitor offers a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution and a slim, lightweight design. With USB-C connectivity and wide viewing angles, it provides a versatile and convenient secondary screen for work and entertainment. The monitor also comes with a protective sleeve for added portability.

Specifications:

15.6-inch Full HD display

Slim and lightweight design

USB-C connectivity

Wide viewing angles

Protective sleeve included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Slim and lightweight design Limited adjustability Versatile USB-C connectivity No built-in speakers Wide viewing angles

4. ViewSonic TD1655 Portable Touchscreen Monitor

The ViewSonic TD1655 is a portable touchscreen monitor with a 15.6-inch display and Full HD resolution. With an ultra-slim and frameless design, it offers seamless multitouch functionality for work and creativity. The monitor also features USB-C connectivity and a protective cover for enhanced portability.

Specifications:

15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen display

Ultra-slim and frameless design

USB-C connectivity

Seamless multitouch functionality

Protective cover included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Responsive touchscreen functionality Limited adjustability Sleek and frameless design No built-in speakers Portable with USB-C connectivity

5. ASUS MB168B Portable Monitor

The ASUS MB168B is a portable monitor with a 15.6-inch display and Full HD resolution. With an auto-rotatable display and ultra-slim design, it offers versatile viewing options for work and entertainment. The monitor also features a protective sleeve and easy setup with USB power and connectivity.

Specifications:

15.6-inch Full HD display

Auto-rotatable display

Ultra-slim and lightweight design

USB power and connectivity

Protective sleeve included

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile auto-rotatable display Limited adjustability Sleek and portable design No built-in speakers Easy setup with USB power

6. PHILIPS 16B1P3300 Productivity Portable Monitor

The PHILIPS 16B1P3300 is a productivity-focused portable monitor with a 15.6-inch display and Full HD resolution. With eye-friendly and flicker-free technology, it provides a comfortable viewing experience for extended work sessions. The monitor also features USB-C connectivity and a slim, lightweight design for portability.

Specifications:

15.6-inch Full HD display

Eye-friendly and flicker-free technology

USB-C connectivity

Slim and lightweight design

Low blue light mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable viewing experience Limited adjustability Eye-friendly technology No built-in speakers Portable with USB-C connectivity

7. ASUS ZenScreen Portable Monitor MB165B

The ASUS ZenScreen MB165B is a portable monitor with a 15.6-inch display and Full HD resolution. With a slim and lightweight design, it offers on-the-go productivity and entertainment. The monitor also features an innovative hybrid-signal solution for compatibility with a wide range of devices.

Specifications:

15.6-inch Full HD display

Slim and lightweight design

Hybrid-signal solution

Wide compatibility with devices

Low blue light filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Slim and lightweight design Limited adjustability Innovative hybrid-signal solution No built-in speakers Wide compatibility with devices

portable monitor Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Display Size Connectivity Design Compatibility Additional Features MSI MP161 15.6-inch USB-C Ultra-slim and lightweight Wide compatibility Built-in speakers ViewSonic Portable Monitor 15.6-inch One-cable solution Slim and lightweight Compatible with laptops and mobile devices Wide viewing angles Acer Portable Monitor 15.6-inch AMD FreeSync technology Ultra-slim and lightweight Wide compatibility Low blue light filter Lenovo Ultraslim Portable Monitor 15.6-inch USB-C Slim and lightweight Wide viewing angles Protective sleeve included ViewSonic TD1655 Touchscreen Monitor 15.6-inch USB-C Ultra-slim and frameless Seamless multitouch functionality Protective cover included ASUS MB168B Portable Monitor 15.6-inch USB power and connectivity Ultra-slim and lightweight Auto-rotatable display Protective sleeve included PHILIPS 16B1P3300 Portable Monitor 15.6-inch USB-C Slim and lightweight Eye-friendly and flicker-free technology Low blue light mode ASUS ZenScreen MB165B 15.6-inch Hybrid-signal solution Slim and lightweight Wide compatibility Low blue light filter

Best Value for Money:

The ViewSonic Portable Monitor with One Cable Solution offers the best value for money with its convenient one-cable setup, slim and lightweight design, and wide viewing angles for versatile use on the go.

Best Overall Product:

The ViewSonic TD1655 Portable Touchscreen Monitor stands out as the best overall product with its responsive touchscreen functionality, sleek and frameless design, and included protective cover for enhanced portability.

How to find the perfect portable monitor:

When choosing the perfect portable monitor, consider the specific needs and use cases, such as work productivity, entertainment, or creative tasks. Look for features like USB-C connectivity, slim and lightweight design, and additional protective accessories for enhanced portability.