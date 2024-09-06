 Best portable monitors from Asus, Acer and others for working on the go | Tech News
Discover the top 10 portable monitors for mobile work and entertainment. Find the perfect USB-C lightweight monitor for your needs.

Sep 06 2024
Portable monitors have become essential for professionals and entertainment enthusiasts on the go. Whether you need a secondary screen for work or a larger display for streaming and gaming, these portable monitors offer versatility and convenience. From compact and ultra-slim designs to touchscreen and USB-C connectivity, there's a portable monitor to suit every need. In this article, we'll explore the top 10 portable monitors available on the market, highlighting their key features and benefits to help you make an informed decision.

1. ViewSonic Portable Monitor with One Cable Solution

The ViewSonic portable monitor offers a convenient one-cable solution for easy connectivity and setup. With a 15.6-inch display and full HD resolution, it provides crisp and clear visuals for work and entertainment. The monitor also features a slim and lightweight design for portability.

Specifications:

  • 15.6-inch Full HD display
  • One-cable solution for easy connectivity
  • Slim and lightweight design
  • Wide viewing angles
  • Compatible with laptops and mobile devices

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Convenient one-cable setup

Limited adjustability

Crisp and clear visuals

No built-in speakers

Wide viewing angles

2. Acer Portable Monitor with FreeSync Technology

The Acer portable monitor features a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution and AMD FreeSync technology for smooth and tear-free visuals. With a lightweight and slim design, it's ideal for on-the-go productivity and entertainment. The monitor also offers wide compatibility with devices and easy setup.

Specifications:

  • 15.6-inch Full HD display
  • AMD FreeSync technology
  • Ultra-slim and lightweight design
  • Wide compatibility with devices
  • Low blue light filter

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Smooth and tear-free visuals

Limited adjustability

Portable and lightweight design

No touchscreen functionality

Easy setup and wide compatibility

3. Lenovo Ultraslim Portable Monitor

The Lenovo ultraslim portable monitor offers a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution and a slim, lightweight design. With USB-C connectivity and wide viewing angles, it provides a versatile and convenient secondary screen for work and entertainment. The monitor also comes with a protective sleeve for added portability.

Specifications:

  • 15.6-inch Full HD display
  • Slim and lightweight design
  • USB-C connectivity
  • Wide viewing angles
  • Protective sleeve included

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Slim and lightweight design

Limited adjustability

Versatile USB-C connectivity

No built-in speakers

Wide viewing angles

4. ViewSonic TD1655 Portable Touchscreen Monitor

The ViewSonic TD1655 is a portable touchscreen monitor with a 15.6-inch display and Full HD resolution. With an ultra-slim and frameless design, it offers seamless multitouch functionality for work and creativity. The monitor also features USB-C connectivity and a protective cover for enhanced portability.

Specifications:

  • 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen display
  • Ultra-slim and frameless design
  • USB-C connectivity
  • Seamless multitouch functionality
  • Protective cover included

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Responsive touchscreen functionality

Limited adjustability

Sleek and frameless design

No built-in speakers

Portable with USB-C connectivity

5. ASUS MB168B Portable Monitor

The ASUS MB168B is a portable monitor with a 15.6-inch display and Full HD resolution. With an auto-rotatable display and ultra-slim design, it offers versatile viewing options for work and entertainment. The monitor also features a protective sleeve and easy setup with USB power and connectivity.

Specifications:

  • 15.6-inch Full HD display
  • Auto-rotatable display
  • Ultra-slim and lightweight design
  • USB power and connectivity
  • Protective sleeve included

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile auto-rotatable display

Limited adjustability

Sleek and portable design

No built-in speakers

Easy setup with USB power

6. PHILIPS 16B1P3300 Productivity Portable Monitor

The PHILIPS 16B1P3300 is a productivity-focused portable monitor with a 15.6-inch display and Full HD resolution. With eye-friendly and flicker-free technology, it provides a comfortable viewing experience for extended work sessions. The monitor also features USB-C connectivity and a slim, lightweight design for portability.

Specifications:

  • 15.6-inch Full HD display
  • Eye-friendly and flicker-free technology
  • USB-C connectivity
  • Slim and lightweight design
  • Low blue light mode

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Comfortable viewing experience

Limited adjustability

Eye-friendly technology

No built-in speakers

Portable with USB-C connectivity

7. ASUS ZenScreen Portable Monitor MB165B

The ASUS ZenScreen MB165B is a portable monitor with a 15.6-inch display and Full HD resolution. With a slim and lightweight design, it offers on-the-go productivity and entertainment. The monitor also features an innovative hybrid-signal solution for compatibility with a wide range of devices.

Specifications:

  • 15.6-inch Full HD display
  • Slim and lightweight design
  • Hybrid-signal solution
  • Wide compatibility with devices
  • Low blue light filter

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Slim and lightweight design

Limited adjustability

Innovative hybrid-signal solution

No built-in speakers

Wide compatibility with devices

portable monitor Top Features Comparison:

Product NameDisplay SizeConnectivityDesignCompatibilityAdditional Features
MSI MP16115.6-inchUSB-CUltra-slim and lightweightWide compatibilityBuilt-in speakers
ViewSonic Portable Monitor15.6-inchOne-cable solutionSlim and lightweightCompatible with laptops and mobile devicesWide viewing angles
Acer Portable Monitor15.6-inchAMD FreeSync technologyUltra-slim and lightweightWide compatibilityLow blue light filter
Lenovo Ultraslim Portable Monitor15.6-inchUSB-CSlim and lightweightWide viewing anglesProtective sleeve included
ViewSonic TD1655 Touchscreen Monitor15.6-inchUSB-CUltra-slim and framelessSeamless multitouch functionalityProtective cover included
ASUS MB168B Portable Monitor15.6-inchUSB power and connectivityUltra-slim and lightweightAuto-rotatable displayProtective sleeve included
PHILIPS 16B1P3300 Portable Monitor15.6-inchUSB-CSlim and lightweightEye-friendly and flicker-free technologyLow blue light mode
ASUS ZenScreen MB165B15.6-inchHybrid-signal solutionSlim and lightweightWide compatibilityLow blue light filter

Best Value for Money:

The ViewSonic Portable Monitor with One Cable Solution offers the best value for money with its convenient one-cable setup, slim and lightweight design, and wide viewing angles for versatile use on the go.

Best Overall Product:

The ViewSonic TD1655 Portable Touchscreen Monitor stands out as the best overall product with its responsive touchscreen functionality, sleek and frameless design, and included protective cover for enhanced portability.

How to find the perfect portable monitor:

When choosing the perfect portable monitor, consider the specific needs and use cases, such as work productivity, entertainment, or creative tasks. Look for features like USB-C connectivity, slim and lightweight design, and additional protective accessories for enhanced portability.

FAQs on portable monitor

What is the price range of these portable monitors?

The price range for these portable monitors varies from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000, depending on the brand and features.

Do these portable monitors support touchscreen functionality?

Yes, some of the portable monitors mentioned in the list offer touchscreen functionality for seamless multitouch use.

Are these portable monitors compatible with Macbooks and other laptops?

Yes, the majority of these portable monitors are compatible with Macbooks, laptops, and mobile devices for versatile use.

Do these portable monitors come with built-in speakers?

While some portable monitors feature built-in speakers, others may require external audio devices for sound output.

