Best portable monitors from Asus, Acer and others for working on the go
Discover the top 10 portable monitors for mobile work and entertainment. Find the perfect USB-C lightweight monitor for your needs.
Portable monitors have become essential for professionals and entertainment enthusiasts on the go. Whether you need a secondary screen for work or a larger display for streaming and gaming, these portable monitors offer versatility and convenience. From compact and ultra-slim designs to touchscreen and USB-C connectivity, there's a portable monitor to suit every need. In this article, we'll explore the top 10 portable monitors available on the market, highlighting their key features and benefits to help you make an informed decision.
1. ViewSonic Portable Monitor with One Cable Solution
The ViewSonic portable monitor offers a convenient one-cable solution for easy connectivity and setup. With a 15.6-inch display and full HD resolution, it provides crisp and clear visuals for work and entertainment. The monitor also features a slim and lightweight design for portability.
Specifications:
- 15.6-inch Full HD display
- One-cable solution for easy connectivity
- Slim and lightweight design
- Wide viewing angles
- Compatible with laptops and mobile devices
2. Acer Portable Monitor with FreeSync Technology
The Acer portable monitor features a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution and AMD FreeSync technology for smooth and tear-free visuals. With a lightweight and slim design, it's ideal for on-the-go productivity and entertainment. The monitor also offers wide compatibility with devices and easy setup.
Specifications:
- 15.6-inch Full HD display
- AMD FreeSync technology
- Ultra-slim and lightweight design
- Wide compatibility with devices
- Low blue light filter
3. Lenovo Ultraslim Portable Monitor
The Lenovo ultraslim portable monitor offers a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution and a slim, lightweight design. With USB-C connectivity and wide viewing angles, it provides a versatile and convenient secondary screen for work and entertainment. The monitor also comes with a protective sleeve for added portability.
Specifications:
- 15.6-inch Full HD display
- Slim and lightweight design
- USB-C connectivity
- Wide viewing angles
- Protective sleeve included
4. ViewSonic TD1655 Portable Touchscreen Monitor
The ViewSonic TD1655 is a portable touchscreen monitor with a 15.6-inch display and Full HD resolution. With an ultra-slim and frameless design, it offers seamless multitouch functionality for work and creativity. The monitor also features USB-C connectivity and a protective cover for enhanced portability.
Specifications:
- 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen display
- Ultra-slim and frameless design
- USB-C connectivity
- Seamless multitouch functionality
- Protective cover included
5. ASUS MB168B Portable Monitor
The ASUS MB168B is a portable monitor with a 15.6-inch display and Full HD resolution. With an auto-rotatable display and ultra-slim design, it offers versatile viewing options for work and entertainment. The monitor also features a protective sleeve and easy setup with USB power and connectivity.
Specifications:
- 15.6-inch Full HD display
- Auto-rotatable display
- Ultra-slim and lightweight design
- USB power and connectivity
- Protective sleeve included
6. PHILIPS 16B1P3300 Productivity Portable Monitor
The PHILIPS 16B1P3300 is a productivity-focused portable monitor with a 15.6-inch display and Full HD resolution. With eye-friendly and flicker-free technology, it provides a comfortable viewing experience for extended work sessions. The monitor also features USB-C connectivity and a slim, lightweight design for portability.
Specifications:
- 15.6-inch Full HD display
- Eye-friendly and flicker-free technology
- USB-C connectivity
- Slim and lightweight design
- Low blue light mode
7. ASUS ZenScreen Portable Monitor MB165B
The ASUS ZenScreen MB165B is a portable monitor with a 15.6-inch display and Full HD resolution. With a slim and lightweight design, it offers on-the-go productivity and entertainment. The monitor also features an innovative hybrid-signal solution for compatibility with a wide range of devices.
Specifications:
- 15.6-inch Full HD display
- Slim and lightweight design
- Hybrid-signal solution
- Wide compatibility with devices
- Low blue light filter
portable monitor Top Features Comparison:
|Product Name
|Display Size
|Connectivity
|Design
|Compatibility
|Additional Features
|MSI MP161
|15.6-inch
|USB-C
|Ultra-slim and lightweight
|Wide compatibility
|Built-in speakers
|ViewSonic Portable Monitor
|15.6-inch
|One-cable solution
|Slim and lightweight
|Compatible with laptops and mobile devices
|Wide viewing angles
|Acer Portable Monitor
|15.6-inch
|AMD FreeSync technology
|Ultra-slim and lightweight
|Wide compatibility
|Low blue light filter
|Lenovo Ultraslim Portable Monitor
|15.6-inch
|USB-C
|Slim and lightweight
|Wide viewing angles
|Protective sleeve included
|ViewSonic TD1655 Touchscreen Monitor
|15.6-inch
|USB-C
|Ultra-slim and frameless
|Seamless multitouch functionality
|Protective cover included
|ASUS MB168B Portable Monitor
|15.6-inch
|USB power and connectivity
|Ultra-slim and lightweight
|Auto-rotatable display
|Protective sleeve included
|PHILIPS 16B1P3300 Portable Monitor
|15.6-inch
|USB-C
|Slim and lightweight
|Eye-friendly and flicker-free technology
|Low blue light mode
|ASUS ZenScreen MB165B
|15.6-inch
|Hybrid-signal solution
|Slim and lightweight
|Wide compatibility
|Low blue light filter
Best Value for Money:
The ViewSonic Portable Monitor with One Cable Solution offers the best value for money with its convenient one-cable setup, slim and lightweight design, and wide viewing angles for versatile use on the go.
Best Overall Product:
The ViewSonic TD1655 Portable Touchscreen Monitor stands out as the best overall product with its responsive touchscreen functionality, sleek and frameless design, and included protective cover for enhanced portability.
How to find the perfect portable monitor:
When choosing the perfect portable monitor, consider the specific needs and use cases, such as work productivity, entertainment, or creative tasks. Look for features like USB-C connectivity, slim and lightweight design, and additional protective accessories for enhanced portability.
