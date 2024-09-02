 Best smartwatches with ECG tracker: Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch and others | Tech News
Discover the top 10 smartwatches with ECG tracker for comprehensive health monitoring. Make an informed decision based on the detailed product comparison and pros and cons.

| Updated on: Sep 02 2024, 10:36 IST
Smartwatches with ECG tracker have revolutionized the way we monitor our health. They offer advanced features like real-time ECG monitoring, fitness tracking, and notifications. Whether you're an athlete, a health enthusiast, or someone looking to stay on top of their health, a smartwatch with ECG tracker is a valuable investment. In this article, we'll explore the top 10 smartwatches with ECG tracker, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision.

List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Green, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor 3.9/5 ₹ 35,727
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Bluetooth (40mm, Gold, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features 4.2/5 ₹ 19,470
Fitbit Sense 2 Health & Fitness Watch (Shadow Grey/Graphite Aluminium) with 6-Month Premium Membership 3.3/5 ₹ 24,699
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Band M/L. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant 4.5/5 Get Price
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages 3.7/5 ₹ 55,750
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Cream, BT) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor 3.9/5 ₹ 28,520
Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Ocean Band One Size. Fitness Tracker,Precision GPS,Action Button,Extra-Long Battery Life,Bright Retina Display 4.1/5 ₹ 84,199
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm, Green, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor 3.9/5 ₹ 33,099

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

B0D7M36QP4-1

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a sleek and stylish smartwatch with a powerful processor, sapphire glass, and aluminum case. It features a vivid monitor for clear visibility and advanced health tracking capabilities.

Specifications:

  • Advanced health tracking
  • Sapphire glass display
  • Aluminum case
  • Powerful processor
  • Vivid monitor

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish design

Limited app support

Advanced health tracking

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

B0CCV9DC4M-2

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a versatile smartwatch with Bluetooth compatibility and a durable build. It offers ECG monitoring, fitness tracking, and is compatible with Android devices.

Specifications:

  • Bluetooth compatible
  • ECG monitoring
  • Fitness tracking
  • Android compatible
  • Durable build

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile features

Limited battery life

Durable build

B0B75W8FH2-3

The Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch is a premium fitness watch with a graphite aluminum case and access to Fitbit Premium membership. It offers ECG monitoring, heart health features, and stress management tools.

Specifications:

  • Graphite aluminum case
  • Fitbit Premium membership
  • ECG monitoring
  • Heart health features
  • Stress management tools

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Premium fitness features

Limited third-party app support

Stress management tools

4. Apple Watch SE

B0CHY22NL9-4

The Apple Watch SE is a smartwatch with an aluminum case, fitness tracking, and resistance to water. It features ECG monitoring, advanced fitness features, and a durable build.

Specifications:

  • Aluminum case
  • Fitness tracking
  • Water-resistant
  • ECG monitoring
  • Advanced fitness features

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Water-resistant

Limited battery life

Advanced fitness features

5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

B0D7M54GMJ-5

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is a high-performance smartwatch with a powerful battery, advanced processor, and sapphire glass. It offers ECG monitoring, fitness tracking, and a titanium case for durability.

Specifications:

  • Powerful battery
  • Advanced processor
  • Sapphire glass
  • ECG monitoring
  • Fitness tracking

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

High-performance

Expensive

Durable build

6. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

B0D7M67XJQ-6

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a lightweight and stylish smartwatch with a powerful processor, sapphire glass, and aluminum case. It offers ECG monitoring, fitness tracking, and a vivid monitor for clear visibility.

Specifications:

  • Lightweight design
  • Stylish build
  • Powerful processor
  • ECG monitoring
  • Fitness tracking

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stylish design

Limited battery life

Powerful processor

7. Apple Watch Series 7

B0CHY1R9PQ-7

The Apple Watch Series 6 is a cellular smartwatch with a stainless steel case, Milanese loop, and resistance to water. It features ECG monitoring, advanced fitness features, and a vivid always-on display.

Specifications:

  • Cellular connectivity
  • Stainless steel case
  • Milanese loop
  • ECG monitoring
  • Advanced fitness features

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Stainless steel case

Limited battery life

Advanced fitness features

8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

B0D7M1L6KW-8

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a versatile smartwatch with a powerful processor, sapphire glass, and aluminum case. It offers ECG monitoring, fitness tracking, and a vivid monitor for clear visibility.

Specifications:

  • Powerful processor
  • Sapphire glass
  • Aluminum case
  • ECG monitoring
  • Fitness tracking

  Reasons to buy

  Reasons to avoid

Versatile features

Limited app support

Vivid monitor

smartwatches with ecg tracker Top Features Comparison:

Product NameECG MonitoringFitness TrackingDurable Build
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4YesYesYes
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3YesYesYes
Fitbit Sense Advanced Health SmartwatchYesYesYes
Apple Watch SEYesYesYes
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 ClassicYesYesYes
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2YesYesYes
Apple Watch Series 7YesYesYes
Apple Watch Series 6YesYesYes
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3YesYesYes

Best Value for Money:

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 stands out as the best value for money with its versatile features, ECG monitoring, and durable build, making it a reliable choice for health enthusiasts.

Best Overall Product:

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the best overall product in the category, offering high-performance features, durable build, and advanced health monitoring capabilities for a comprehensive experience.

How to find the perfect smartwatches with ecg tracker:

When choosing the perfect smartwatch with ECG tracker, consider the features, durability, and ECG monitoring capabilities. Look for a product that offers advanced health tracking, versatile features, and a durable build to meet your specific needs.

FAQs on smartwatches with ecg tracker

What is the price range of smartwatches with ECG tracker?

Smartwatches with ECG tracker are available in the price range of INR 15,000 to INR 50,000, depending on the brand and features.

Do all smartwatches with ECG tracker offer fitness tracking?

Yes, most smartwatches with ECG tracker also offer fitness tracking features to monitor your physical activities and workouts.

Are smartwatches with ECG tracker effective for monitoring heart health?

Yes, smartwatches with ECG tracker are effective for monitoring heart health and can provide valuable insights into your heart's rhythm and health.

What are the newest releases of smartwatches with ECG tracker in 2022?

The newest releases of smartwatches with ECG tracker in 2022 include the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch Series 7, and Fitbit Sense Advanced Health Smartwatch.

