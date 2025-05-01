Latest Tech News Tech Tech News Best time to buy a PS5? Up to 52% discount on gaming consoles in Amazon sale- Check deals

Check out huge discounts on top gaming consoles during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 01 2025, 08:54 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale has started, check out great deals on gaming consoles.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: The e-commerce giant, Amazon, has officially commenced its Summer Sale for everyone, providing massive discounts and deals on products across categories. Buyers can also grab hefty discounts on electronics products such as smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, and much more, making it the perfect time to get an upgrade. If you are someone who has been planning to buy a gaming console for ages, then you have come to the right place. We have listed some top gaming consoles which you can buy during the Amazon sale.

Amazon sale: Top 5 gaming consoles to buy

Sony PlayStation 5 Slim: If you are a gaming enthusiast, then you must have heard about Sony PlayStation 5, one of the most popular gaming consoles. This console provides a smooth gaming experience, providing up to 120fps with 120Hz refresh rate. Connect the console with an HDR TV and enjoy gaming with immersive visuals and 3D AudioTech. As of now, the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim is available at a discounted price of Rs.39990, providing an 11% discount during the Amazon sale.

Nintendo Switch Version 2: This gaming system comes with a Joy-Con gaming console, perfect for gamers. Users can also dock the Nintendo Switch to enjoy HD gaming on TV. The Nintendo Switch Version 2 is originally priced at Rs.49999. However, during the Amazon sale, buyers can get it for just Rs.26999, giving a 46% discount.

Also Read

Microsoft Xbox Series S: Xbox is another great option for getting going with games such as Minecraft Legends, Halo Infinite, and Forza Horizon 5 on console, PC, and cloud. The system offers gameplay at up to 120fps along with great visuals and experiences. The Microsoft Xbox Series S is priced at Rs.47990. However, you can get it for Rs.37990 during the Amazon sale.

Backbone 2nd Gen PlayStation Edition: This console can be connected with Android phones and iPhones, which gives the devices gaming controls for an immersive gaming experience. With its versatile compatibility, the Backbone 2nd Gen PlayStation can be played anytime and anywhere, making it a great choice. The Backbone 2nd Gen PlayStation is priced at Rs.12499, however, buyers can get it for just Rs.11999 during the Amazon sale.

ASUS ROG Ally Gaming Console: This console comes with a 7-inch FHD display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The console is powered by AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor paired with AMD Radeon Graphics for an advanced gaming experience. The ASUS ROG Ally is now available at a 52% discount, with an effective price of just Rs.39990.

First Published Date: 01 May, 08:54 IST
