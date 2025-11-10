Beware! 5 topics that you should never discuss with ChatGPT

OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT, has become one of the most popular AI tools. Users have been relying on the AI chatbot for the smallest of things, to make big decisions, but it may not be fruitful every time. There are several topics, like financial, professional, health, and others, for which ChatGPT is being used, but it does not mean every user will always get the right answers or the best guidance from the chatbot. Hence, we have curated 5 lists of topics that ChatGPT users should avoid discussing for their safety and crucial decisions.

5 topics you should not discuss with ChatGPT

Legal advice: Many ChatGPT users assume that the AI chatbot has access to all information regarding matters of law. However, it only provides responses based on what's available on the internet, and it may not be accurate based on locations, jurisdictions, and other crucial factors. While it may seem like an affordable solution, it is always necessary to consult a professional legal advisor.

Fitness advisor: Many people are relying on ChatGPT to provide them with customised fitness plans, and many influencers and professionals are also recommending prompts for the same. However, ChatGPT does not have a great understanding of the user's medical history or fitness level, making it a risky choice when it comes to tailoring workouts and meal plans to individual needs.

Dating-related queries: Several users on the site are sharing their personal thoughts with ChatGPT, and some of the common questions are related to dating and romance. Taking dating advice or treating the chatbot as a partner could have a severe impact on mental health, and may include other harmful effects as well.

Finance-related queries: We have seen a trend that many users tend to use ChatGPT to provide ways on how to manage their finances in terms of spending, saving, and increasing their bank balances. However, it should be noted that ChatGPT does not provide real-time market data, tax laws, or knowledge of personal financial situations. Hence, it could land users in long-term trouble if not consulted with a professional advisor.

Academic work: Many school or college students are heavily using ChatGPT for assignments, projects, and learning. While it has come out to be a great help for many students, using its AI-generated text as your own work could land users in trouble, as in many organisations, it is considered misconduct, and in several cases, the content appears plagiarised.