BEWARE! AI-generated YouTube videos are being used by hackers to steal information

Hackers have been using innovative ways to lure innocent victims and steal their personal information. And now, the usage of AI-generated YouTube videos has risen 200-300 percent month-on-month, according to a report. These hackers upload YouTube videos which are made entirely by AI (artificial intelligence) and they urge users to download useful apps and software which, in actuality, is malware in disguise. These incidents have become very prevalent and many are falling for it. Know how this new online scam works and how you can protect yourself from it.

The report comes from the IT security intelligence company CloudSEK, which revealed that there is a massive increase in YouTube videos which contain dangerous stealer malware such as Vidar, RedLine, and Raccoon in their descriptions. “The videos lure users by pretending to be tutorials on how to download cracked versions of software such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Autodesk 3ds Max, AutoCAD, and other products that are licensed products available only to paid users” the report added.

Hackers using YouTube videos to spread malware

A common trait for most of these videos is that they are tutorials and how-to videos which either solve a problem for users or promise to give them access to paid software for free. Earlier, to protect their identity, these hackers would simply use a screen recording and use written text as steps for their videos instead of appearing in them or speaking in them. But such videos also did not appear very trustworthy due to their shady appearance.

But now, the report claims, there is an increased usage of AI-generated videos. These videos feature AI-generated people who would speak in different languages and try to appear more convincing and genuine. These videos, while found primarily on YouTube, can also be seen on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The videos would urge viewers to download a free app which would be linked in the description. But in reality, it is a stealer malware, which once installed, would steal all the data from users' phones or laptops and send it to the hackers. This information often contains financial and sensitive data about the user.

How to avoid such online scams

1. Never fall for the temptation to search for a free version of an application or software that is available only in paid version. Many times they come coupled with malware and viruses.

2. If any video asks you to download something or open a specific link, never do that if you do not recognize the link.

3. You can also Google Search the domain of the link to check for its authenticity. It is the part of the URL written between https and dotcom.

4. Always make sure to keep an updated version of an antivirus software on your computer to protect against such incidents.

5. If you ever find out that a malware has been installed on your device, immediately disconnect it from the internet and format your device. Alternatively, you can also take it to an expert to get the malware removed.