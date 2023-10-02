Icon
Home Tech News Beware! Bing Chat ads linked to Malware-infested software, warns Malwarebytes

Beware! Bing Chat ads linked to Malware-infested software, warns Malwarebytes

Some Bing Chat ads are reportedly leading users to fake websites, says Malwarebytes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 02 2023, 06:38 IST
Icon
5 ways Microsoft Copilot makes your experience with Word, Excel, Loop, and more, amazing
image caption
1/5 1. Copilot in Outlook:  Copilot can summarize lengthy email threads, provide annotated key information, and suggest action items, replies, and follow-up meetings. It even helps you maintain your unique writing style with the "Sound like me" feature and enables you to catch up on Team meetings at your convenience.  (Microsoft)
image caption
2/5 2. Copilot in Word: Enjoy and upgrade your writing job on Copilot, request document summaries for quick recaps, or explore in-depth bullet-pointed summaries. Copilot can rewrite paragraphs and let you fine-tune tones, refine prompts, and even generate tables from your text – all while saving time on formatting.   (Microsoft)
image caption
3/5 3. Copilot in Excel: Create formula columns, apply custom data highlights, filter and sort with ease, and gain instant insights with Copilot's powerful analytics and visualization capabilities.   (Microsoft )
image caption
4/5 4. Copilot in Loop: Copilot in Loop facilitates team co-creation, content organization, and seamless transitions. Generate tables, summaries, and open-ended questions to keep your team in sync, and save time with code block suggestions.   (Microsoft )
Microsoft Bing
5/5 5. Copilot in OneNote: Ask comprehensive questions, generate content summaries, and enhance your writing clarity in seconds. Copilot streamlines your note-taking process, making it more insightful and efficient.   (Pexels)
Microsoft Bing
icon View all Images
Through Bing Chat ads, malware-infected software installers are being distributed to users. (AP)

If you are someone who relies on chatbots regularly then here is a warning. In a concerning development, researchers have found that Bing Chat, an AI-powered chatbot, is being exploited by cybercriminals to spread malware-infected software installers that promote fake websites. This concern has been raised regarding Microsoft Bing Chat. The malware is dangerous for users and if downloaded on their devices, can cause serious damage. This alarming revelation of malware-infested software has been reported by a renowned cybersecurity firm Malwarebytes.

Malware-Infested Software

Bing Chat is an AI chatbot launched by Microsoft in early 2023. It is powered by the GPT-4 language model and it allows users to have natural conversations with the chatbot on numerous topics. As revealed by the report, while having a conversation with Bing Chat, ads appear as some links which are used by threat actors to distribute the malware. According to the report, these infested ads are the same as Advanced IP scanners. If users ask Bing Chat queries about downloading a software, a link will appear in the chat along with the sponsored links on the top. When users click on the sponsored link, they are directed to a website that employs advanced techniques to distinguish between human users and automated bots or crawlers. If the visitor is identified as a real human, they are subsequently redirected to a deceptive website with the URL 'advenced-ip-scanner[.]com.' On this fraudulent website, users are presented with a misleading prompt encouraging them to download an installer. And this installer contains malicious software.

How to take precautions?

It is crucial for Bing Chat users to be extra cautious when interacting with links offered by the chatbot. Although Bing Chat serves as a valuable resource for information, it's vital to recognize and address the potential risks associated with fake advertisements.

One practical step that users should consider is to use traditional search engines, which tend to display sponsored ads in a more transparent manner. Furthermore, taking the initiative to install an ad blocker can proactively protect devices from malicious ads, thereby lowering the chances of encountering harmful websites.

Bing Chat has ushered in a new era of interactive search experiences and while users should make full use of the benefits accorded by this new technology, they ought to be aware of its pitfalls too. So, exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of sources and links before clicking on them. As cyber threats evolve, staying informed and vigilant remains paramount to safeguarding online security.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Oct, 06:38 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Fans say latest Rockstar teaser reveals secret, sparks wild speculations
The
Cypher 007 launched on Apple Arcade; check exciting update
The Asian Games
Video game competitions should be in the Olympics
Animal Simulator
Roblox Animal Simulator: Everything you need to know
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon